Deion Sanders Faces Major Running Back Void After Transfer Update

Running back Simeon Price was one of the final pieces added to the Colorado Buffaloes last offseason. This year, he may be the last to go.

Price entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after one season in Boulder under coach Deion Sanders. He was on pace to thrive in the Buffs' backfield but suffered a long-term injury that has ultimately geared his eyes elsewhere.

Simeon Price Enters Transfer Portal

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Price played in Colorado's first four games, tallying 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four catches for 10 yards. The native of Pensacola, Florida, was the Buffaloes' most efficient rusher (6.8 yards per carry) at the time of his injury.

After combining for 84 yards through battles with Georgia Tech and Delaware, Price had a career-long 38-yard rush for his first career rushing touchdown against Houston. It was the longest rushing score by a Buff since 2018.

The senior scored again versus Wyoming before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury after two carries. Even in a shortened season, he finished fourth on the Buffs in rushing yards.

A video appearance for Reach the People Media later in the season showed him practicing, though while wearing an ankle brace. Price may have decided to exercise his medical redshirt and rest up for 2026.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 215-pound back with a valuable balance of elusiveness and power started his college career in 2022 with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He managed 35 carries for 191 yards and a receiving touchdown over three seasons before transferring to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, where he rushed for 136 yards on 44 carries in nine appearances.

Price figured to fit well into the "Go-Go" system that Colorado's new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, will install next season. He even shared a tweet last December that may have implied intentions to return to the Buffs.

But given the timing of his transfer, coaching may not have seen things the same way. Price will now search for a fourth college home in his final season of eligibility.

Colorado's Running Backs Lacking?

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Price is the second Buff tailback to transfer this offseason, joining Dallan Hayden. Colorado is now back to having just four running backs on its roster, two possible returners and two transfers.

Micah Welch led the Buffaloes in rushing last season with 384 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. DeKalon Taylor is also looking to return with a medical redshirt, getting injured in the same game as Price after 83 yards on 19 carries. He also made 10 catches for 106 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Both newcomers hail from where Marion coached last fall, Sacramento State. Damian Henderson II played two seasons at Colorado State before joining the Hornets in 2025, tallying 91 carries for 565 yards and five touchdowns. Jaquail Smith stood out as a freshman, amassing 511 yards and five touchdowns over 76 carries.

Still, depth at the position is once again shaky. One potential target for the Buffs to replace Price is former Texas running back Christian Clark.

Transfer Target To Replace Simeon Price

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) rushes with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After missing all of 2024 due to injury, Clark appeared in nine games with the Longhorns last season. The Phoenix, Arizona, native took 55 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns while making four catches for 57 yards.

In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against No. 18 Michigan, Clark had a breakout performance with 105 yards and a touchdown across 20 carries. His other score came against Sam Houston, when he had 13 carries for 62 yards. Those were the only games in which he registered more than seven carries, however.

He would join two transfer teammates from Texas if the Buffs oblige, linebacker Liona Lefau and wide receiver DeAndre Moore. Clark co-signed Moore's commitment to Colorado last Tuesday on social media.

At 6-foot and 212 pounds, Clark possesses the size and force Colorado needs in a running back that fits the Go-Go. Originally a three-star recruit, he received an offer from the Buffaloes in 2023 along with a slew of premier power programs.