Colorado Offensive Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Spring Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes are less than a week away from spring camp, and there is no shortage of storylines. But the biggest one might be just how many players are feeling the pressure.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff head into camp with a roster that looks almost nothing like last year’s. More than 40 transfer portal additions have reshaped the team, and after all the departures, the Buffaloes will look completely different this fall.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Those new faces raise the stakes for everyone. Incoming recruits need to prove they belong right away, and returners have to show they still fit in a locker room that has been rebuilt. Every rep matters now, not just to impress the coaches, but to hold onto a spot in a program starting fresh.

Right now, there really are not many jobs that feel locked in. That reality hangs over a group of Buffaloes heading into camp, players who know every practice will be evaluated and every mistake will stand out.

Over the next few weeks, what they do on the field will not just shape the depth chart. It could help decide the tone of the entire season.

Why Julian Lewis Faces Major Pressure To Make Every Rep Count This Spring

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is under pressure to perform this season for the Buffaloes, and that pressure is already heating up this spring as he works to win over his teammates. Beyond proving himself on the field, he must step up as a leader in the locker room. Every rep and every interaction now carries added weight as he tries to solidify his role.

Lewis was recently passed over as the top quarterback selection for spring camp in favor of true freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. For a former five-star like Lewis who is expected to be the starter, not being chosen first sends a clear message.

The situation only adds to the pressure he faces in spring camp, especially with Utah transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson now joining the quarterback room. Sanders and his staff have built strong competition at the position, and it’s all designed to push Lewis to elevate his game.

There’s a lot riding on Sanders this season, and much of that weight falls on the shoulders of Lewis, a redshirt freshman with only a few starts under his belt. He heads into spring camp facing lofty expectations.

Not only must Lewis perform on the field, but he is also tasked with helping guide a locker room in transition.

If Lewis can rise to the challenge, he could cement himself as the leader the Buffaloes need. But any misstep this spring could make an already high-pressure situation feel even heavier.

Why Micah Welch Needs to Make Every Rep Count This Spring

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only is Lewis under pressure to perform this spring, but returning sophomore running back Micah Welch is feeling it too. As the only running back back from last season, he has to adjust quickly to a brand new offense filled with transfer portal additions.

Sanders brought in former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion to run the offense as the Colorado offensive coordinator. Marion arrived with running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith from Sacramento State.

The Colorado Buffaloes also added former four-star Alabama Crimson Tide transfer running back Richard Young, giving the backfield plenty of new faces.

Even as the lone returner, Welch will have to fight for every carry. The “Go-Go” offense Marion is known for is different from what Welch used to, though Smith being limited this spring with a groin strain could give Welch an early opening.

Still, nothing will be handed to Welch. If he can adjust quickly and separate himself from a crowded room, he has a real chance to become the steady presence in an otherwise rebuilt offense.