Ranking Colorado’s Top Defensive Transfers By Their Potential Impact

The offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes was marked by overwhelming exits, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff also managed to add some vital cogs to their roster via the transfer portal.

It is no secret that after a tough three-win season, there would be a lot of turnover on the Buffaloes’ roster, but they still managed to add to their team. The Buffaloes made improvements on both sides of the ball, but their defense was the biggest beneficiary of offseason additions.

The program lost some big pieces to their team, such as cornerback DJ McKinney, safety Tawfiq Byard, linebacker London Merritt, and defensive end Alexander McPherson. These are not just any exits for the Buffaloes; these are their foundation pieces.

Sanders and his staff have managed to fill the major gaps on the roster, but it is clear the secondary and linebacker corps emerged as the biggest winners of the offseason on both sides of the ball.

Rather than simply plugging holes, Colorado used the portal to reshape those units with purpose. The result is a new foundation built around young, speedy, and agile talent that better fits what the staff wants defensively.

Colorado’s defense has been reimagined. With these additions, it could become one of the most formidable units the program has seen in years, setting a strong foundation for the seasons ahead.

No. 1: Safety Boo Carter (Tennessee Transfer)

Carter is easily the biggest addition to the Buffaloes’ defense through the transfer portal this offseason. He’ll step in right away as a versatile playmaker, giving Colorado flexibility in both coverage and run support.

His experience and knack for making game-changing plays make him a weapon the defense can rely on every down.

Last season with the Volunteers, Carter recorded 25 tackles (16 solo), three forced fumbles, pass deflections, and a sack, proving he can make an impact against top competition. He enters the season ready to be the Buffaloes hybrid safety and a key piece of the defensive rotation.

Of all the Buffaloes’ transfer portal additions, Carter stands out as the most impactful. His proven talent and versatility give the defense an immediate boost, and he offers the clearest path to a game-changing impact this season.

No. 2: Linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas Transfer)

Sanders and his staff faced plenty of scrutiny this offseason after losing key players to the transfer portal, but landing Lefau is a major win for the Buffaloes. He’s not just a talented linebacker, but he’s a proven playmaker who can make an immediate impact on the field.

What makes Lefau such a big addition is that his value goes beyond production. Securing a four-star recruit like him through the transfer portal is rare, and it speaks to Sanders’ ability to still attract high-level talent despite offseason challenges.

To top it off, the battle for Lefau came down to Colorado and BYU, with the Buffaloes emerging as the winner.

Lefau’s impact will be felt off the field as much as on it. Younger players like Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. can learn from his experience and toughness, giving the Buffaloes a true leader in the locker room.

Of all the offseason additions, Lefau stands out as someone who can shape both the culture and performance of the team. His professionalism, intensity, and standard of excellence could influence Colorado’s defense for years to come.

No. 3: Safety Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt Transfer)

The Buffaloes’ secondary looks completely different from last season, and Fontenette stands out as one of the most important additions through the transfer portal. Sanders lost both talent and youth that were expected to anchor the unit, making experienced replacements a top priority.

Fontenette is the exact solution to that problem, offering consistency and versatility on the backend. Having experience at different programs, his ability to transition from linebacker to safety is a definite plus for a secondary unit that struggled with consistency last year.

This is proven by his play at Vanderbilt. Fontenette recorded 52 tackles (31 solo), a forced fumble, and six pass breakups, which are more than just numbers on a stat sheet.

These numbers are a testament to a physical and consistent defender who can contribute right away on both run defense and coverage. Fontenette is a definite plus on the backend and one of the best signings in the transfer portal for the Buffaloes' defense.