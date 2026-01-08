Deion Sanders Strikes Gold With Texas Longhorns Transfer Linebacker

The Colorado Buffaloes have already been busy in the transfer portal, and they don't seem to be slowing down soon. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his staff kept the momentum going by landing one of the top available targets and filling a big need on the roster.

Colorado secured a commitment from four-star Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau, who comes off a strong junior season. He was ranked No. 107 overall in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

BYU emerged as an early favorite with the Cougars holding the crystal ball prediction on 247Sports. Instead, Sanders was able to land Lefau over a Big 12 rival, making the commitment an even bigger win for the Buffaloes.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landing Lefau, along with three-star Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron and New Mexico State’s Tyler Martinez, was a major step forward in addressing Colorado's need at linebacker. Their additions immediately strengthen the room and add depth.

On top of that, four-star prep recruit Carson Crawford brings even more upside to the group.

With Lefau now in the fold, the Buffaloes have taken a major step toward stabilizing a position group that needed immediate answers. As Sanders continues to reshape the roster, the linebacker room is no longer a concern and could emerge as a strength heading into next season.

MORE: Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season

MORE: Colorado's Jordon Seaton Sends Strong Message To Ohio State Cousin Entering Transfer Portal

MORE: Deion Sanders to Cleveland Browns Comes With Big Warning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Liona Lefau Brings to Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff have faced a lot of backlash this offseason after losing several key players to the transfer portal. Retaining talent has been a challenge for the Buffaloes, but landing a game-changer like Lefau is a big win.

He doesn’t just improve the Buffaloes’ immediate outlook; he’s also someone younger recruits can look up to and learn from.

This isn’t just about adding another talented player. Lefau’s impact on the program could be lasting, especially for true freshmen like Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr., who will have the chance to learn from him this season.

Landing Lefau sends a clear message that Sanders and the Buffaloes can still attract proven, high-level talent despite all the offseason noise. He isn’t just another addition on the field—he’s a cultural cornerstone for the team.

Lefau could set a standard of toughness and professionalism that could shape the Buffaloes for years to come.

What Liona Lefau Brings to the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) and linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrate after a sack against the UTSA Roadrunners in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Lefau comes from a Texas program that’s produced plenty of linebackers who succeed at the next level. His junior season wasn’t his best, but across his career, he’s proven he can make plays.

Lefau has 138 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in his college career, with 67 of those being solo stops. He can cover, but where he really shines is stopping the run—a clear area the Buffaloes struggled with last season.

With Martinez, Lampron, and now Lefau, Colorado’s linebacker room has a much more experienced core. Lefau gives the group a physical presence that could help turn one of last year’s weak spots into a strength.

With Lefau in the mix, Colorado’s linebackers suddenly have the physicality and experience to anchor the unit. If Sanders’ revamped front seven performs as hoped, the Buffaloes could finally turn one of last season’s biggest weaknesses into a strength.