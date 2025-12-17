Deion Sanders Just Sent a Strong Message About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered a blowout loss against the Chicago Bears in week 15 of the NFL season. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has started four straight games for the Browns, looking to cement himself as the franchise’s starter.

After suffering the loss, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sent a strong message about how his son will be able to bounce back from the game.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“Shedeur knows the game, and he knows it’s about taking the licks and getting back up. He didn’t play his best today, but trust me, he’ll be out here laughing about it next week,” Sanders said.

In the matchup against the Bears, Sanders went 18-of-35 for 177 yards and threw three interceptions. The team struggled overall offensively, as Sanders led the team with 24 rushing yards. The Colorado coach is confident that the rookie quarterback can bounce back, with three games left in the season.

Deion Sanders Continues To Show Support For His Son

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Colorado coach has been showing his support for his son in the league since the 2025 NFL Draft process. With the Buffaloes’ season over, Sanders has made it a point to attend his son’s games with the Browns, even visiting the rookie quarterback at the facility.

Sanders has had the chance to step back and watch his son pursue a career in the NFL, but he will never hesitate to voice his support. After coaching the quarterback throughout his career, leading up to the NFL, Sanders knows what the rookie is capable of.

Before coaching the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history. With that, Sanders understands what it is like to be a player and can use his experience to help guide his son as the rookie quarterback looks to bounce back after a tough loss.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders' Proven Ability To Bounce Back With Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders spent two seasons as the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes. While his first year at the program kicked off with a big win, the team finished 2023 with a 4-8 record.

After kicking off 2023 3-0, the Buffaloes lost two straight games, but still put in the work every week. Despite finishing the year with a six-game losing streak, Sanders returned to Colorado in 2024 and took a major step forward.

As a team, the Buffaloes went from 4-8 to a 9-4 competitive program. Despite not winning in the Alamo Bowl, Sanders never passed for fewer than 200 yards in a game that season.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As an individual player, Sanders' stats also improved, as he finished his final year with Colorado passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders is a hard-working athlete who can bounce back from a tough performance and help lead the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

Through five games, Sanders has passed for 946 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has been sacked 13 times, but has rushed for 74 total yards and one touchdown. He is still a rookie and developing, but Sanders can use the final three games of the season to prove why he should be the Browns’ starter next season.

