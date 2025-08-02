Deion Sanders Suggests Idea For Pro Football Hall of Fame: Tiered System?
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Earlier this week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed their 2025 class; Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Eric Allen. These four make up the smallest class since 2004.
Sanders proposed an idea a few years ago that with the amount of players in the Hall of Fame, there should be tiers to it.
Deion Sanders’s Hall of Fame Proposal
After the induction of the 2025 class, there are 382 total members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With this number only going up, is it time for the “upper level” of the Hall of Fame?
This idea proposed by Sanders would put a certain amount of these players on a different level than the others. Pro Football Talk mocked up their own list in 2023 of what this potential “upper level” could look like. They updated it following the inductions of Sharpe, Gates, Jared Allen, and Eric Allen.
They put Sanders in this upper level of cornerbacks along with Mel Blount, Willie Brown, Darrell Green, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Darrelle Revis, and Rod Woodson.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Noteworthy Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach's Future
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch
MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Outperforming Dillon Gabriel? Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats Day 8
Deion Sanders’s Hall of Fame Career
Prior to his coaching day with the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders was one of the greatest defensive football players in the history of the sport. Back when Coach Prime was just Prime Time, he made six NFL All-Pro teams, eight Pro Bowls, and won two Super Bowls.
In his 14-year career as a professional with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens, Sanders totaled 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 10 defensive touchdowns, and 10 forced fumbles.
Prime Time Turns Into Coach Prime
After his playing career, Sanders spent time as an NFL analyst, then got into coaching. He coached his sons’ Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Deion Sanders Jr. at Trinity Christian High School in 2017. From there, Deion took it to the next level. He was hired in 2020 by the Jackson State Tigers, a Division 1 team in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Sanders thrived at Jackson State. In his time as coach from 2020 through 2022, he had a record of 27-6. Following the 2022 season, he was offered the coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Colorado was coming off a 1-11 2022 season when Coach Prime got there. In year one in 2023, they adding three wins to that and finished 4-8. 2024 was an even bigger step in the right direction. The Buffaloes went 9-3 in the regular season, earning an Alamo Bowl berth.
Furthermore, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Both of them were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft; Hunter No. 2 overall and Sanders in the fifth round.