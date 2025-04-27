Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders Inspiring Reaction To Tampa Bay Buccaneers Signing
Shilo Sanders, and dad/coach Deion Sanders, react as he announces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign the former Colorado Buffaloes safety as an undrafted free agent. Shilo was eager about his chances in the NFL, despite not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shilo live-streamed the entirety of the Sanders' NFL Draft gathering from their family home in Texas. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders did not attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, opting instead to watch from home. In the video below, "Coach Prime" joins Shilo on the live stream to celebrate his opportunity in the NFL with the Buccaneers
When the final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft was announced, Shilo reacted to being undrafted.
"All right, their pick is in, bro. It is what it is, bro. I got to go get signed," Shilo said in his livestream on Twitch. "Try to get in camp. Y'all just think about (former undrafted free agent) Ryan Clark though, one of the greatest safeties I ever played - he went undrafted, just like me."
The exciting safety Shilo is a great fit in Tampa Bay with a defensive-minded coach in Tampa Bay with Todd Bowles.
Shilo led Colorado in tackles during the 2023 season with 72 tackles and added two forced fumbles. At 6-foot tall, 195 pounds, he plays bigger than his frame and has the tools to be successful in the NFL. Shilo is tough, overcoming a torn ACL and shoulder surgery in college.
Both Shilo and his brother Shedeur faced immense scrutiny as the sons of NFL legend Deion Sanders ahead of the NFL Draft. That national attention heightened as Shilo’s younger brother Shedeu was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns after be projected as a first round pick.
The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sanders experienced an unprecedented NFL draft fall that ignited a lot of opinions around the league and country. President Donald Trump was outraged, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighed in and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had a near melt down.
Kiper was getting very worked up as the Browns finally picked Shedeur with the No. 144 pick and host Rece Davis had to jump in to diffuse the situation.
“It’s not putting a value judgement on whether those who passed were right or wrong, they did, so now, whether you like them or you don’t like them, whether they’re fair or whether they’re unfair, you might have to deal with them,” Davis said. “And now Shedeur Sanders has to deal with it. … Now he has an opportunity to answer [his critics]. I think yelling at the NFL about it is not productive.”
The NFL draft drama is over and both Sanders brothers are in the NFL. Now, it's time to see what they do with the chance.