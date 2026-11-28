Coach Deion Sanders has never needed a pulpit to preach, and a Thanksgiving team meeting gave him one anyway.

In a video his son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared on Thanksgiving, the Colorado Buffaloes coach stood before his team and urged players to separate what lasts from what fades.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Because the things that you're thankful for that has an expiration date, they're going to soon be gone. And there's a lot of things that y'all are thankful for that has an expiration date. And they're not real, they're not genuine, they're not authentic," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders thanks the players who kept fighting

Sanders also singled out players who kept pushing through a difficult season instead of giving up. He stressed how much he valued the chance to help them succeed beyond football, including with their families, friends, and loved ones.

"I'm thankful for some of you that haven't given up. They're still fighting. They're still progressing," Sanders said.

The 59-year-old added a personal twist.

"When you get at my age and stage, it's not the hips, lips and fingertips that you're going to be thankful for. It's going to be some of those other things that are true, that are real, that are genuine. When everybody else walk away, and they done clapping for you, those that are still there, those are the things that you're going to be thankful for," Sanders said.

Brennan Marion’s staff got a public vote of confidence

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Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders also thanked a staff that has absorbed heavy criticism, led by offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

"I'm thankful for your coaches that are uniting and sticking together and trying to get it right and trying your best to come up with something to give us a W and put these young men in the right situations in the right place," Sanders said.

He also called opportunity a gift before adding, "whatever you did with it, that's on you. So stop blaming others."

Deion Sanders Jr.’s camera captured a message with two meanings

The timing sharpens every word. Colorado enters Saturday's finale against UCF at 4-7, and the program is 7-16 since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter departed for the NFL. Sanders has brushed off job security questions, yet the noise has only grown.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sanders Jr. also posted a separate video this week about "living life as a Colorado native," signing off with "Enjoying Colorado."

Nothing has been confirmed, and Sanders insists his focus remains on his players. With Saturday in mind, his closing words sound like advice for himself.

"This game has an expiration date. Your life has an expiration date. The way you treat people, the way you bless people, if you're doing a service for people, then that's what matters. Some of these relationships will never be forgotten. But what are you truly thankful for? Please make sure the things you're thankful for don't have an expiration date," Sanders said.

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