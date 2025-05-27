Will Deion Sanders Shine Or Flop Without Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders?
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his third year in Boulder. Sanders took over for Colorado prior to the 2023 season and has made them one of the biggest stories across of college football.
Attendance at games, ticket price increase, university applications, and enrollment have all skyrocketed since Sanders took over. The results on the field didn’t come immediately with Colorado going 4-8 in Coach Prime’s first season in 2023. However, this was right off the heels of a 1-11 season in 2022 that led to Sanders getting the job.
In 2024, Colorado made a huge leap forward. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and were right in the thick of the Big 12 title race. The roster will lot a lot different in 2025 without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. How will Coach Prime fare without them in 2025?
Coach Prime Loses Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders To NFL
The Colorado Buffaloes look a lot different this season compared to years past. While Deion Sanders will still be the one wearing the headset on the sideline, the two most prominent players from the 2023 and 2024 teams are now in the NFL.
2024 Heisman trophy winner and Buffalos cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A couple days later, Colorado quarterback and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Colorado will have to somehow make up for the loss of these two players that lead both the offense and defense.
Last season on the defensive end for the Buffaloes, Hunter had 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. On offense, Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.
A New Look Under Center For Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes will turn to Kaidon Salter at starting quarterback next season. Salter has four years of collegiate experience from 2021 through 2024, all with the Liberty Flames Salter is a dual threat and in 11 games last season threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for another 579 and seven touchdowns on the ground. He will now be tasked with taking over for Sanders and leading what Deion Sanders hopes to be another high flying offensive unit.
In addition to losing their starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and top receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado is also going to be without their other top three receivers. The Buffaloes, like they have been every offseason with Deion as coach, were very active in the transfer portal.
Only time will tell to see how Sanders will fare in this "new era" of Colorado football after Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.