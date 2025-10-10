Deion Sanders Shares Update On Son Shedeur's Well-Being In Cleveland
This season has been filled with plenty of adversity for both Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur.
As the Buffs look to rebound from a 2-4 start in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders is still looking for a true opportunity to prove his worth at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie remains behind Dillon Gabriel on the Browns' depth chart, and it's unclear if the former Colorado star will ever be released.
Fortunately for the two Sanders, their spirits remain high as they navigate some unexpected adversity.
Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Is "Doing Good"
In an interview with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, "Coach Prime" gave a positive update on how his youngest son has handled a challenging season in Cleveland.
"Shedeur's doing good," Deion Sanders said. "Mentally, emotionally, psychologically, he's doing good. He's smiling. They can't knock the smile off his face. He keeps on smiling. Not that they're trying to, but a lot of media personalities are. I can't wait until he get his opportunity and he do his thing. When you do your thing, don't even give out interviews. Just do your thing."
Shedeur watched from the bench last weekend as Gabriel threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against the Minnesota Vikings. Two days later, the Browns traded former starter Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, although coach Kevin Stefanski has refused to name Sanders as his primary backup.
"I don't care," Sanders said Tuesday of the Browns trading Flacco. "I don't give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him and the rest of that mess, I don't. I'm a coach trying to win games just like they're trying to win games. I could care less who they traded."
Despite his actions over the past six months, Stefanski said he still has Shedeur's best interest in mind regarding how he handles his quarterback room.
"I wouldn't say there's one thing you need to see," Stefanski said of Sanders, per the Browns. "In my role, I have to do what's best for my players and our team. I'm very invested in our player development — our young players' development and our quarterback development. I just want to make sure I'm doing what's right for our players."
What's Next For Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Staying prepared and continuing to be the best teammate he can be are two things Shedeur Sanders can control moving forward. If Gabriel suffers an injury, Stefanski will call on either Sanders or fourth-year NFL quarterback Bailey Zappe to step in.
With Gabriel expected to make his second career start, the 1-4 Browns will visit the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (11 a.m. MT, CBS).