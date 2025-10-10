Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Shares Update On Son Shedeur's Well-Being In Cleveland

As things remain complicated in Cleveland for Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared a positive update on his son's well-being. Shedeur remains behind Dillon Gabriel on the Browns' depth chart.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

This season has been filled with plenty of adversity for both Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur.

As the Buffs look to rebound from a 2-4 start in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders is still looking for a true opportunity to prove his worth at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The rookie remains behind Dillon Gabriel on the Browns' depth chart, and it's unclear if the former Colorado star will ever be released.

Fortunately for the two Sanders, their spirits remain high as they navigate some unexpected adversity.

Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Is "Doing Good"

Deion Sanders Update Son Shedeur Well Being Cleveland Browns Quarterback Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Football
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In an interview with CBS Colorado's Romi Bean, "Coach Prime" gave a positive update on how his youngest son has handled a challenging season in Cleveland.

"Shedeur's doing good," Deion Sanders said. "Mentally, emotionally, psychologically, he's doing good. He's smiling. They can't knock the smile off his face. He keeps on smiling. Not that they're trying to, but a lot of media personalities are. I can't wait until he get his opportunity and he do his thing. When you do your thing, don't even give out interviews. Just do your thing."

Shedeur watched from the bench last weekend as Gabriel threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against the Minnesota Vikings. Two days later, the Browns traded former starter Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, although coach Kevin Stefanski has refused to name Sanders as his primary backup.

Deion Sanders Update Son Shedeur Well Being Cleveland Browns Quarterback Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Football
Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

"I don't care," Sanders said Tuesday of the Browns trading Flacco. "I don't give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him and the rest of that mess, I don't. I'm a coach trying to win games just like they're trying to win games. I could care less who they traded."

Despite his actions over the past six months, Stefanski said he still has Shedeur's best interest in mind regarding how he handles his quarterback room.

"I wouldn't say there's one thing you need to see," Stefanski said of Sanders, per the Browns. "In my role, I have to do what's best for my players and our team. I'm very invested in our player development — our young players' development and our quarterback development. I just want to make sure I'm doing what's right for our players."

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Interesting Quarterback Updates On Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Deion Sanders' Health Problems

MORE: Blood Clot Surgery Can’t Keep Deion Sanders Off the Practice Field

What's Next For Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Deion Sanders Update Son Shedeur Well Being Cleveland Browns Quarterback Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Football
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Staying prepared and continuing to be the best teammate he can be are two things Shedeur Sanders can control moving forward. If Gabriel suffers an injury, Stefanski will call on either Sanders or fourth-year NFL quarterback Bailey Zappe to step in.

With Gabriel expected to make his second career start, the 1-4 Browns will visit the 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (11 a.m. MT, CBS).

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football