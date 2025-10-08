What Kevin Stefanski’s Comments On Shedeur Sanders Mean For NFL Outlook
Former Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders has yet to be the named the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. After naming fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter for their last game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns traded Joe Flacco ... which appeared to open the door for Sanders to be the team’s backup.
However, Stefanski has not made that decision yet. He will wait until later in the week to name the backup for the Browns in their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stefanski Doesn’t Name Sanders As Backup Quarterback
After the Flacco trade, Shedeur Sanders is the only other current Browns quarterback on the roster besides Gabriel. The Browns do have Bailey Zappe on the practice squad who they could activate if they would rather him over Sanders.
“You have to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you're so invested in their development. So I'll let the week play out and make a decision later on,” Stefanski said.
What does this mean for Sanders' NFL outlook? Well, it's not a great sign that the rookie isn't the automatic answer as backup quarterback. Most Colorado fans would hope that it is a no-brainer that Sanders would back up Gabriel, if not push Gabriel for starting reps.
"The trade took us by surprise. That was not something that we saw coming. They called us and it happened very fast and happened not too long ago. So still working through all roster type of things. I always have to be mindful of our players and our players development. I wanna make sure that I'm always doing what's best for our players and of course our team," Stefanski continued.
There is a positive side to the news - Without Flacco in the mix, Sanders will look to receive more reps and hopefully expedite his transition into the pros with more attention on him. Maybe Stefanski is doing his homework and making sure Sanders is in the right situation to set the quarterback up for success. As back-up, Sanders is truly one play away from meaningful snaps in the pros - which is great for his NFL outlook.
Deion Sanders Weighs In On Flacco Trade, Shedeur Sanders
In the immediate aftermath of the Flacco trade, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked his thoughts by reporters.
“I don’t care. I don’t give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes,” Deion Sanders said. “I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though. Believe that. I care about him. The rest of that…I don’t. I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games.”
Deion Sanders has had his own quarterback questions to answer with the Buffaloes this season. They started the seaosn out with transfer Kaidon Salter as the starter. After two games, Deion made the move to Ryan Staub. Staub only started one game before they went right back to Salter. Salter threw three interceptions in the most recent game which now raises the question again if Sanders should look to give someone else a chance.
Shedeur Sanders played his final two seasons under “Coach Prime” in Boulder. He threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns and was even named 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. He is now in a quarterback room with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.