Deion Sanders Visits Son At NFL Training Camp Amid Colorado Buffaloes Absence

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he was visiting his sons in the NFL at their respective training camps, and 'Coach Prime' was at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day of practice on Wednesday, visiting rookie safety Shilo Sanders, the older brother of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made good on a promise to his son, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders, by visiting the Buccaneers' training camp. "Coach Prime" was in Tampa Bay for the team's first day of practice.

While the Colorado coach had been absent from Boulder in the offseason, dealing with an unspecified health issue, the Buffaloes' coach has a window of time to see his sons participate in their first NFL training camp before fall camp begins for Colorado on July 28. First up for "Coach Prime" was Tampa Bay.

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers posted a short video of Sanders talking with Bowles, shouting out the special visitor at training camp.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay staff signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Buffaloes star still has to make the team, meaning each training camp will be crucial for Sanders to earn a spot on the final roster.

Sanders' presence in Tampa Bay is not a total surprise, however. The Colorado coach revealed his plans to visit both of his sons in a video that Shilo posted onto YouTube.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion Sanders told Shilo. “Send me a schedule of the time of practice.”

Presumably, up next for 'Coach Prime' will be Cleveland, as Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is competing for the starting quarterback role with the team.

Colorado Buffaloes' Season Outlook

With Colorado's season set to begin on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech, the Buffaloes will officially open fall camp on Monday, July 28.

While Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to be the starter, Sanders made it clear at Big 12 Media Days that the Colorado coaching staff has not yet made a decision.

"We brought both of them because I don't know which one is going to start," said "Coach Prime."

While all eyes are on both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders in the NFL, Colorado fans are eager to see how the Buffaloes will compete in the Big 12.

