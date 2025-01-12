Deion Sanders won't say the NFL teams he'll block for Shedeur but it seems obvious
The 2025 NFL Draft season has brought unprecedented attention to Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur Sanders, and the influence Coach Prime may exert over Shedeur’s NFL future. Deion’s vocal stance on the conditions under which Shedeur should enter the league, combined with his media appearances and self-imposed “rules,” has created a fascinating narrative that continues to evolve as the draft approaches. This situation highlights the complexities of managing expectations, maintaining control, and preparing for the inevitable challenges of transitioning to the NFL.
Deion Sanders' Influence on Shedeur’s Draft Prospects
Deion Sanders is a household name, both for his Hall of Fame NFL career and his transformative role as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. With Shedeur emerging as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, Deion’s involvement has sparked intense speculation. Throughout the 2024 season, Deion has made it clear on platforms like Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Rich Eisen Show, and his own We Got Time Today podcast that certain NFL teams are off-limits for Shedeur. While this level of parental involvement is not new—John Elway and Eli Manning are notable examples of players navigating their way to favorable NFL situations—it is the scope and public nature of Deion’s approach that sets it apart.
Deion’s insistence on controlling Shedeur’s landing spot has not gone unnoticed. His “rules” for drafting Shedeur have been widely discussed and dissected. They include avoiding teams that play in cold weather, teams that have a poor track record of developing young quarterbacks and teams that rarely compete in the playoffs.
These rules, while seemingly designed to protect Shedeur’s career trajectory, have inadvertently narrowed the list of potential suitors. Based on these criteria, teams like the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears are firmly in the “no” category. However, this strict approach raises questions about how feasible it is to navigate the draft while maintaining such rigid conditions.
The Challenges of Draft Control
The NFL Draft is inherently unpredictable. Teams draft high because they are struggling, and the best players are often selected by franchises in dire need of talent. For Shedeur, a top prospect projected to go within the first five picks, the likelihood of landing with a struggling team is almost guaranteed. Deion’s emphasis on avoiding unfavorable situations, while well-intentioned, creates a paradox. The very teams that meet his criteria—stable organizations with strong quarterback development programs—rarely have high draft picks.
Historically, attempts to control draft outcomes have had mixed results. John Elway famously refused to play for the Baltimore Colts in 1983, leveraging his potential baseball career to force a trade to the Denver Broncos. Similarly, Eli Manning declined to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004, leading to a draft-day trade to the New York Giants. Both cases were successful but involved specific, targeted refusals. Deion’s broad, public disqualifications of multiple teams are unprecedented and could backfire if they alienate potential suitors or limit Shedeur’s options.
One of the most intriguing aspects of this narrative is the disparity between perception and reality when evaluating teams like the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. Both organizations have been criticized for their historical struggles, but recent developments paint a more nuanced picture.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are often cited as the quintessential example of a dysfunctional franchise. With over 40 starting quarterbacks in the past 25 years and a history of cold-weather games on Lake Erie, Cleveland seems like an obvious “no” for Shedeur. However, the Browns have made significant strides in recent years. Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team has improved its competitiveness, boasting a top-10 roster with Pro Bowl talent at multiple positions, including Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb. While quarterback play has been a glaring issue, the Browns have demonstrated that with even competent QB performance, they can be a playoff contender.
Additionally, Cleveland’s future includes plans for a state-of-the-art dome stadium, which could alleviate concerns about weather. For a player like Shedeur, the opportunity to transform a historically struggling franchise into a contender could offer a legacy-defining challenge. However, Deion’s past criticisms of the Browns, including a tweet suggesting young quarterbacks should avoid Cleveland at all costs, suggest that overcoming this perception may be an uphill battle.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans face similar challenges in perception. Known for their reliance on Derrick Henry and a lack of consistent quarterback development, the Titans have struggled to establish themselves as perennial contenders. However, their position at the top of the draft provides an opportunity to reset the franchise’s trajectory. For Shedeur, joining a team with a strong fan base and a history of gritty, hard-nosed football could be an appealing option—if Deion is willing to look past their recent shortcomings.
The Raiders, Giants, and the Allure of Market Size
Despite the strict rules, there are indications that the Sanders family has preferences for certain teams that might not perfectly align with their stated criteria. Shedeur’s apparent affinity for the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants reflects the appeal of playing in major markets. Las Vegas offers the glitz and glamour of a new, state-of-the-art stadium and the excitement of a city known for entertainment. Also, Coach Prime has reportedly expressed interest in taking over as the Raiders next head coach, if he can coach both of his sons.
Meanwhile, New York provides the unparalleled exposure of the largest media market in the country. Both teams, however, have significant flaws. The Raiders have struggled with quarterback development and competitiveness, while the Giants have a poor track record of supporting young quarterbacks.
Shedeur’s Perspective and the Sanders legacy
In recent interviews, Shedeur has demonstrated a more open-minded approach to the draft process. His comments about trusting God’s plan and being willing to play for any team reflect a maturity and understanding of the realities of professional football. This marks a potential departure from Deion’s more rigid stance and suggests that Shedeur may be willing to embrace challenges that his father is keen to avoid.
For Shedeur, the NFL is not just about playing football—it’s about continuing a legacy. Deion Sanders is acutely aware of the power of legacy, having built his brand as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. Guiding Shedeur to a situation where he can succeed on and off the field is a priority, but it also comes with high stakes. Should Shedeur succeed in transforming a struggling franchise, he could elevate the Sanders name to even greater heights. Conversely, a poor fit could derail his career and tarnish the family’s brand.
The Path Forward
As the draft approaches, the Sanders family faces a critical decision: prioritize control or embrace the unpredictability of the NFL. Deion’s desire to protect Shedeur is understandable, but attempting to dictate the terms of his NFL journey risks alienating teams and limiting opportunities. The NFL is a league of challenges, and the ability to adapt and overcome adversity is often what separates great players from the rest.
For Shedeur, the draft is not just about where he starts—it’s about what he makes of the opportunity. Whether he lands with a team like the Browns or Titans, or finds his way to a more favorable situation, his success will ultimately depend on his talent, work ethic, and ability to navigate the pressures of professional football.
In the end, the Sanders family’s approach to the draft will be a defining moment in this unique NFL story. Deion’s influence, Shedeur’s potential, and the intersection of legacy and opportunity make this one of the most compelling narratives of the 2025 NFL draft season.