Deion Sanders Not Taking Wyoming Lightly Before Colorado's Must-Win Matchup
The Colorado Buffaloes' lack of room for error is palpable.
Coach Deion Sanders feels the pressure ticking up on his program to get itself together after an embarrassing defeat to the Houston Cougars.
While he was in a jovial mood with the media on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" conveyed the weight of the moment through his words on Colorado's next foe, the Wyoming Cowboys.
Coach Prime Praises Wyoming
Wyoming sits at 2-1, already one win away from matching its win total from a disastrous 2024 season. Two seasons ago, the Cowboys stunned the Texas Tech Red Raiders in double overtime to kick off a triumphant 8-4 year.
"Their offensive line and defensive line, these guys are physical up front," Sanders said. "They're coached well. I know that's a cliché, but they really are coached well. They're not gonna make a lot of mistakes. I don't think they're gonna beat themselves."
Sanders has shared similar praise for other coaches at the Buffs sit at 1-2. As their final non-conference opponent, Wyoming has rocked around the Mountain West and is looking for another thrilling upset.
The Cowboys fell flat against two Big 12 foes last fall, the Arizona State Sun Devils and the BYU Cougars. However, they were a team that battled, losing four one-score games and nearly toppling the then-No. 12 Boise State Broncos.
Sanders Lauds Job Of Jay Sawvel
It was a rocky first year for coach Jay Sawvel, but his history within the program reflects its current strengths. Wyoming can defend, shutting out the Akron Zips and holding the Utah Utes to just three points in the first half last week.
Until his promotion to head coach in 2024, Sawvel was Wyoming's defensive coordinator and safeties coach for four seasons. Before joining the Cowboys, he led defensive coaching staffs with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Sanders opened his weekly presser with high marks for Sawvel.
"Tremendous career," Sanders said. "This gentleman is unbelievable. He's done a fantastic job with the opportunity afforded. . . Proud of him, proud to be up against him. I can't wait to see how we match up."
How Buffs And Cowboys Shake Out
While Wyoming's defense could challenge Colorado, its offense has been anemic. The Cowboys have an electric wide receiver in Chris Durr Jr., but not much else in terms of playmaking.
Quarterback Kaden Anderson has logged 535 pass yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions, though on a 29.1 quarterback rating that ranks No. 118 in the nation.
The Buffs' main focus this week will be to stop the run, but Wyoming's ground game is inconsistent at best. Leading rusher Sam Scott was stymied against Utah, leaving Terron Kellman and fascinating freshman Samuel Harris to pick up the slack.
Barring disaster, Colorado should take care of business against Wyoming this weekend. However, its offense requires a strong week to both best a stout Cowboys front and inch further toward what it can hang its hat on come Big 12 play.