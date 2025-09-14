Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Released For Wyoming Matchup
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2, going 0-1 in Big 12 conference play, following a loss against the Houston Cougars. The Buffaloes played on a Friday, giving them an extra day to regroup and prepare for their week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys.
The Wyoming Cowboys have had a strong start to their season, opening 2-1. With Colorado looking to turn things around this season, can the Buffaloes avoid another loss?
Colorado vs. Wyoming Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is -550, and the total points are 45.5.
Colorado Must Figure Out Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes started quarterback Ryan Staub against the Houston Cougars. While Staub had two successful drives in the second quarter, he struggled to gain any momentum. The Buffaloes have performed better running the ball this year, but the offense is still lacking.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur must find the strengths of the offense and utilize them moving forward. The team needs more consistency, which could help them put more points on the board.
Colorado running back Simeon Price is coming off a big game with five carries for 51 yards and one touchdown. Colorado feeding Price the ball could be something to watch, as he performed at a high level and had the most success for the Buffaloes on the ground.
After the game, Colorado coach Deion Sanders took accountability and acknowledged that the team has much to fix moving forward.
"No one could have told me this was going to happen after this week's preparation. I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to call football. It wasn't that," Sanders said. "We gotta do better in every phase of the game. We gotta do be preparing our kids. We gotta do better, period."
Buffaloes Defense Not Making The Tackles Needed
The defense allowed too many big runs against Houston despite being in the right spot, and continued to allow the quarterback to run right through them.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman passed for 222 yards and rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Houston as a whole finished with 213 rushing yards.
"Normally, when you give up 200 yards rushing, it is not in a winning cause. … We've got to do much better in keeping control of the ball, so that the opposing team doesn't have that time of possession," Sanders said.
The defense as a whole finished with just two sacks and four tackles for loss. With the opposing offense consistently moving forward, it is hard to win games.
Is Wyoming A Sneaky Competitor?
The Wyoming Cowboys kicked off their season going 2-1. Quarterback Kaden Anderson has passed for 535 yards and three touchdowns. The run game has been strong, led by running back Sam Scott, who has 44 carries for 203 rushing yards and one touchdown.
After the matchup against Houston, Sanders questioned whether the time of the games was the issue for Colorado. Both of the losses this season have been night games, and the matchup against the Cowboys will be at 8:15 p.m. MT.
If the time of kickoff is an issue, it will be something to watch for in what could be a season-defining game for Colorado.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 20. The game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
