Deion, Shedeur Sanders Embrace Colorado Player Who Wants to Join the Family
BOULDER — Yahya Attia has quietly stepped up as a versatile depth piece on the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line.
The Egyptian-born Attia played some center late in Colorado's blowout win over Delaware earlier this season but was thrust into a bigger role against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday when offensive guard Zy Crisler went down with an injury. Stepping in at right guard, Attia saw nine pass-blocking snaps and recorded a grade of 78.9, according to Pro Football Focus.
Attia also showcased his versatility earlier in the game as a sixth offensive lineman/tight end, forming a package that could see some more action under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
Deion Sanders Highlights Yahya Attia
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, coach Deion Sanders spoke about his appreciation for Attia, who formed a close relationship with former Buffs Shedeur and Shilo Sanders last year.
"First of all, he wants to change his name to Sanders," Deion Sanders said of Attia. "He really does. That's no joke. He wants to change his name to Sanders. Everyone on the team knows that he's one of my favorites. Shilo and Shedeur took care of him, looked out for him, treated him like he was the big little brother last year. I mean, he's on private jets, he's going to Vegas, he's going to Texas. He was everywhere, and he didn't have to reach into his pocket for a dime last year.
"He wants to become a Sanders to continue that. I told him, 'He got to earn that right.' But I love him. I'm proud of him."
Attia, listed at 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, didn't begin playing American football until about three years ago. He played one season at the NFL Academy in London, England, before signing with the Buffs in 2024.
"You got to understand that he hadn't played a lot of football," Attia said. "It was a fast pace for him digesting what football is all about. He's working his butt off, and he's nothing to be played with when he gets in there. He does the job we ask him to do. He gets in there at tight end quite a bit on certain packages, and he does his thing. But he got in there as a guard last week, and he did well as well. I'm proud of 'YoYo.'"
Bigger Role For Yahya Attia?
With Crisler expected to return healthy for Colorado's Saturday night game against the BYU Cougars, Attia will likely only see the field in those six-man sets. However, if Crisler, left guard Xavier Hill or center Zarian McGill goes down with an injury, Attia could be forced into an interior position.
Attia's encouraging trajectory could lead to additional playing time next season or the year after.
Colorado's Week 5 home game against BYU will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.