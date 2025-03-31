Drelon Miller Says Colorado Buffaloes 'Need' This Potential Two-Way Recruit
Recruiting players via social media has become commonplace for the Colorado Buffaloes. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders mastered the art throughout their two years in Boulder, and their up-with-the-times recruiting approach is sticking around with the current crop of Buffs.
On Sunday evening, freshman wide receiver Drelon Miller utilized his X account to express his interest in class of 2026 two-way athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., a four-star prospect who participated in an OT7 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend. Former Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was also at the event to watch his younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, and Bishop landed a photo with the recent Heisman Trophy winner.
In a quote tweet of Bishop's photo with Travis Hunter, content creator "Gucce" wrote "Buffs gotta send a offer." Miller quote-tweeted that reaction with "need him."
Bishop hasn't announced an offer from Colorado, but Miller's endorsement could certainly pique coach Deion Sanders' interest. At the OT7 event, Bishop impressed many and was named the Day 1 most valuable player by On3. While playing cornerback for team Defcon United, he was targeted seven times and didn't allow a single catch.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound prospect spoke with college football recruiting analyst Corey Carmona about earning Day 1 MVP.
"It was an honor being able to see myself on that platform," Bishop told Carmona. "Being able to earn that title and get that at a place like this, it was cool."
Bishop also told Carmona that Texas A&M, Houston, Texas, USC and Oklahoma have been recruiting him heavily. According to 247Sports, Bishop will visit USC, Houston and Texas this summer ahead of his senior season at Willis High School.
Here's what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote on Bishop last summer:
"Monstrously productive two-way skill standout who could play receiver or defensive back at the P4 level. Scored sophomore touchdowns four different ways: receiving, rushing, interception return, kick return. Elite ball skills, especially when projected to corner. Ten INTs in first two high school seasons. Adequate height with a lean, narrow, slight build, but good length and plays far above his weight from a physical perspective."
Ironically, Brooks also compared Bishop to former Colorado cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who now suits up for the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.
As a junior this past season, Brooks totaled 26 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles. His offensive numbers were equally impressive: 83 catches for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns.
With Miller heading into his sophomore season, Colorado's wide receiver room should remain strong in 2025. The Buffs will also likely lean heavily on Omarion Miller, Terrell Timmons Jr., Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams and incoming freshmen Adrian Wilson, Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson.
Although "Coach Prime" already has a talented young core at wide receiver, it'll be interesting to see if Colorado extends an offer to Bishop.