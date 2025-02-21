ESPN analyst believes Shedeur Sanders' hype due to last name, not talent
ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill remains skeptical about Shedeur Sanders' status as a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect.
In a recent appearance on Outkick, Luginbill questioned whether Sanders would receive the same level of hype if his last name wasn’t tied to NFL royalty. "I wonder sometimes if his name was Shedeur Smith... would we be having these same conversations?" he remarked, suggesting that Sanders’ rise is partially fueled by the fame of his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Luginbill, a longtime evaluator of high school and college talent, believes Shedeur has benefited from his father’s influence and the doors it has opened. While acknowledging his talent, Luginbill appears unconvinced that Sanders has separated himself as an elite quarterback prospect purely on merit. Critics like Luginbill argue that Sanders’ draft stock is inflated due to his last name and the high-profile exposure he received at Jackson State and Colorado under his father’s coaching.
The overall criticism of Sanders and the Buffs is nothing new from Luginbill. He said Colorado had the worst roster during Coach Prime's first year in Boulder. Considering the same talent has gone on to win numerous postseason awards, including a Heisman Trophy, seems to shoot down that argument.
Despite these doubts, Sanders’ production speaks for itself. As a polished pocket passer, he thrives in structured offenses, displaying precision, poise, and a high football IQ. Winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award further cemented his reputation as one of the top passers in college football. While his arm strength isn’t elite, his accuracy and ability to read defenses make him a strong candidate for early NFL success.
Sanders enters a draft class where quarterback talent is deep but lacks a clear-cut No. 1 pick. Though some analysts, like Luginbill, question whether he’s a top-tier prospect, NFL teams needing a pro-ready signal-caller will still have him high on their boards. If paired with a solid offensive line, Shedeur Sanders has the potential to silence his doubters and prove he’s more than just a famous last name.