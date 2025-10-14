Five Bye Week Priorities For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
Why worry?
Saturday's fan-mobbed upset win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones changed the Colorado Buffaloes' narrative just in time for a bye week. It resurrected coach Deion Sanders' faith in his team, but plenty of work is left before broader conversations are constructed.
A tall task awaits on Oct. 25 in the Utah Utes, a midnight oil-burning Salt Lake City kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. MT. The Buffaloes will rest up, but look to recapture the high they reached last Saturday as bowl eligibility sits three wins away.
Get Healthy
A CVS receipt of injuries made Colorado's upset of ISU all the more impressive. It only grew on Saturday, as star safety Tawfiq Byard broke his hand yet returned to the game to snag a clutch interception. Without pumping adrenaline, his status for Utah looks fuzzy.
Byard is just one of many Buffs set to rest up during the bye. Running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, wide receivers Dre'lon Miller, Isaiah Hardge and Hykeem Williams, defensive ends Arden Walker and Samuel Okunlola, cornerback RJ Johnson and safety Carter Stoutmire are on the shelf with hopes to return this season.
Buckle Down Cornerback Room
Even if Johnson is back, Colorado is far from settled at cornerback opposite DJ McKinney. A rotating door of Teon Parks and Makari Vickers has disappointed over halfway through the season.
The Buffs might have found an answer in Yates, who earned the defense's third-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade at 72.1 on Saturday. A former special teamer, Yates entered the fold at safety before earning impressive, decisive reps against Iowa State.
If he can hold down the spot going forward, Colorado's secondary will continue to make significant strides. McKinney and Preston Hodge are established and may see their play improve with more stability out wide.
Push The Pass Rush
Despite a top-10 standing in time to pressure, Colorado's defensive line has mostly disappointed this season. The Buffaloes have eight sacks through seven games, just over one a contest, after a Big 12-leading 39 one year ago.
While health is certainly a factor, the losses of assistant coaches Damione Lewis and Vincent Dancy are proving costly. Walker and defensive end Keaten Wade, situational standouts from 2024, haven't fared as well when tasked with leading the unit.
Look for more London Merritt involvement as the season wears on, as he's looked leaps and bounds ahead for a freshman against both the run and pass. With proper care and a possible return of Okunlola could be exactly what Colorado needs to finish pursuits of the quarterback.
Quarterback-Linemen Bonding
Time will tell if quarterback Kaidon Salter's bounce-back day can prove to be a breakthrough. In that time, the senior should continue to instill trust in his offensive line.
The unit is coming off another steady, sackless Saturday and is establishing itself as one of the Big 12's best in terms of pass protection. However, a limiting factor to Salter's season has been his tendency to bail out of clean pockets.
If the senior can grow more comfortable when his line does its job, Colorado can find continued success through the air, especially deep downfield.
Trust Jo-marion
Colorado's offense looked sublime in spurts against Iowa State, and its key ceiling raisers were wide receivers. Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller continue to dominate the opportunities presented to them in 2025.
With stout defenses ahead, the Buffs should continue to focus on this duo as what can lead to victories. As Salter's favorite targets, Williams and Miller must keep their chemistry hot and push for more consistent involvement.