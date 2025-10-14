Buffs Beat

Five Bye Week Priorities For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-4 entering a bye week, and there are many wrinkles to iron out before a highly anticipated homestretch. Coach Deion Sanders has a week to sit on his upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones, halfway to bowl eligibility.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Why worry?

Saturday's fan-mobbed upset win over the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones changed the Colorado Buffaloes' narrative just in time for a bye week. It resurrected coach Deion Sanders' faith in his team, but plenty of work is left before broader conversations are constructed.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates a touchdown with his players in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A tall task awaits on Oct. 25 in the Utah Utes, a midnight oil-burning Salt Lake City kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. MT. The Buffaloes will rest up, but look to recapture the high they reached last Saturday as bowl eligibility sits three wins away.

Get Healthy

Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georg
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A CVS receipt of injuries made Colorado's upset of ISU all the more impressive. It only grew on Saturday, as star safety Tawfiq Byard broke his hand yet returned to the game to snag a clutch interception. Without pumping adrenaline, his status for Utah looks fuzzy.

Byard is just one of many Buffs set to rest up during the bye. Running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, wide receivers Dre'lon Miller, Isaiah Hardge and Hykeem Williams, defensive ends Arden Walker and Samuel Okunlola, cornerback RJ Johnson and safety Carter Stoutmire are on the shelf with hopes to return this season.

Buckle Down Cornerback Room

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Teen Parks (3) Folsom Field during the first half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens.
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Teen Parks (3) Folsom Field during the first half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even if Johnson is back, Colorado is far from settled at cornerback opposite DJ McKinney. A rotating door of Teon Parks and Makari Vickers has disappointed over halfway through the season.

The Buffs might have found an answer in Yates, who earned the defense's third-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade at 72.1 on Saturday. A former special teamer, Yates entered the fold at safety before earning impressive, decisive reps against Iowa State.

If he can hold down the spot going forward, Colorado's secondary will continue to make significant strides. McKinney and Preston Hodge are established and may see their play improve with more stability out wide.

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State

Push The Pass Rush

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) tackles Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) in the f
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) tackles Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite a top-10 standing in time to pressure, Colorado's defensive line has mostly disappointed this season. The Buffaloes have eight sacks through seven games, just over one a contest, after a Big 12-leading 39 one year ago.

While health is certainly a factor, the losses of assistant coaches Damione Lewis and Vincent Dancy are proving costly. Walker and defensive end Keaten Wade, situational standouts from 2024, haven't fared as well when tasked with leading the unit.

Look for more London Merritt involvement as the season wears on, as he's looked leaps and bounds ahead for a freshman against both the run and pass. With proper care and a possible return of Okunlola could be exactly what Colorado needs to finish pursuits of the quarterback.

Quarterback-Linemen Bonding

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom F
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time will tell if quarterback Kaidon Salter's bounce-back day can prove to be a breakthrough. In that time, the senior should continue to instill trust in his offensive line.

The unit is coming off another steady, sackless Saturday and is establishing itself as one of the Big 12's best in terms of pass protection. However, a limiting factor to Salter's season has been his tendency to bail out of clean pockets.

If the senior can grow more comfortable when his line does its job, Colorado can find continued success through the air, especially deep downfield.

Trust Jo-marion

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State C
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's offense looked sublime in spurts against Iowa State, and its key ceiling raisers were wide receivers. Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller continue to dominate the opportunities presented to them in 2025.

With stout defenses ahead, the Buffs should continue to focus on this duo as what can lead to victories. As Salter's favorite targets, Williams and Miller must keep their chemistry hot and push for more consistent involvement.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football