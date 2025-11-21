Buffs Beat

Five Players To Watch In Colorado Buffaloes' Senior Day Game vs. Arizona State

Linebacker Shaun Myers, cornerback Ivan Yates and others could play big roles in the Colorado Buffaloes' Senior Day matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Below are five players to watch in Colorado's final home game of the season.

Jack Carlough

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Shaun Myers (40) celebrates a tackle for a loss during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Colorado Buffaloes aren't exactly playing for anything tangible at this point, coach Deion Sanders' squad still has plenty of juice heading into this weekend's home finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Younger players are looking to build confidence heading into the offseason, and a few veterans would like to boost their tape ahead of the NFL Draft. Now out of bowl contention and the Big 12 title race, the 3-7 Buffs are also looking to play spoiler for ASU's (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) slim hopes of reaching the conference title game.

Below are five Buffs to watch in Saturday's home finale against Arizona State:

Cornerback Ivan Yates

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Ivan Yates (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With DJ McKinney listed as out on Colorado's latest player availability report, cornerback Ivan Yates (or Teon Parks) could find himself guarding Arizona State's top wide receiver. The former Furman transfer has 12 tackles and three pass breakups in the past four games and should be counted on to play a big role on Saturday.

"The biggest thing is just taking care of what we can take care of," Yates said. "Coach has done a great job implementing the right things, the right schemes. It's just a matter of going out there and performing when the time comes on Saturday night under the lights."

Linebacker Shaun Myers

Linebacker Shaun Myers quietly dominated last time out against West Virginia, totaling a season-high eight tackles, including one for a loss. If the questionable Jeremiah Brown remains sidelined, expect Myers to step up again.

Offensive Lineman Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, offensive lineman Yahya Attia has been playing too well to stay put on the sideline.

"When I say I believe this kid is going to ball out, watch this. That's what I mean by betting on somebody," Sanders said. "'Yo-Yo' (Attia) has proven me right because it's easy to ride with somebody who has a work ethic. A guy don't have a work ethic, I'm not putting my name down. I'm not riding with him. I'm not betting on him. Yo-Yo has the work ethic, and he wants to be great, not good. He wants to be great."

Quarterback Julian Lewis

An obvious choice on this list, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis maximized the bye week ahead of his second career start, impressing coach Deion Sanders and others by staying in Boulder to watch film. Still, Lewis will be challenged with offensive tackles Jordan Seaton (questionable) and Larry Johnson III (doubtful) both on Colorado's latest injury report.

Defensive End Alexander McPherson

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Defensive end Alexander McPherson was removed from Colorado's latest injury report, signaling that the true freshman will be available to play in his first game since Oct. 25. McPherson has impressed all year when healthy and should want to finish his first college season strong with another strong showing against Arizona State.

