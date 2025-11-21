Five Players To Watch In Colorado Buffaloes' Senior Day Game vs. Arizona State
Although the Colorado Buffaloes aren't exactly playing for anything tangible at this point, coach Deion Sanders' squad still has plenty of juice heading into this weekend's home finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Younger players are looking to build confidence heading into the offseason, and a few veterans would like to boost their tape ahead of the NFL Draft. Now out of bowl contention and the Big 12 title race, the 3-7 Buffs are also looking to play spoiler for ASU's (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) slim hopes of reaching the conference title game.
Below are five Buffs to watch in Saturday's home finale against Arizona State:
Cornerback Ivan Yates
With DJ McKinney listed as out on Colorado's latest player availability report, cornerback Ivan Yates (or Teon Parks) could find himself guarding Arizona State's top wide receiver. The former Furman transfer has 12 tackles and three pass breakups in the past four games and should be counted on to play a big role on Saturday.
"The biggest thing is just taking care of what we can take care of," Yates said. "Coach has done a great job implementing the right things, the right schemes. It's just a matter of going out there and performing when the time comes on Saturday night under the lights."
Linebacker Shaun Myers
Linebacker Shaun Myers quietly dominated last time out against West Virginia, totaling a season-high eight tackles, including one for a loss. If the questionable Jeremiah Brown remains sidelined, expect Myers to step up again.
Offensive Lineman Yahya Attia
Whether he starts or comes off the bench, offensive lineman Yahya Attia has been playing too well to stay put on the sideline.
"When I say I believe this kid is going to ball out, watch this. That's what I mean by betting on somebody," Sanders said. "'Yo-Yo' (Attia) has proven me right because it's easy to ride with somebody who has a work ethic. A guy don't have a work ethic, I'm not putting my name down. I'm not riding with him. I'm not betting on him. Yo-Yo has the work ethic, and he wants to be great, not good. He wants to be great."
Quarterback Julian Lewis
An obvious choice on this list, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis maximized the bye week ahead of his second career start, impressing coach Deion Sanders and others by staying in Boulder to watch film. Still, Lewis will be challenged with offensive tackles Jordan Seaton (questionable) and Larry Johnson III (doubtful) both on Colorado's latest injury report.
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About History With Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham
MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict Upset Chance Of Colorado vs. Arizona State
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Start Is Changing Colorado NFL History
Defensive End Alexander McPherson
Defensive end Alexander McPherson was removed from Colorado's latest injury report, signaling that the true freshman will be available to play in his first game since Oct. 25. McPherson has impressed all year when healthy and should want to finish his first college season strong with another strong showing against Arizona State.