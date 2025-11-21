Sudden Defensive Injury Troubles Colorado Buffaloes Before Arizona State Game
Injuries upon insults about injuries upon insults.
Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes continue to feel the wrath of health concerns, and two key players in the secondary were downgraded on Thursday's availability report.
Though not listed on Wednesday, starting cornerback DJ McKinney was ruled out, and safety Carter Stoutmire dipped from questionable to doubtful. Ahead of a test in the Arizona State Sun Devils that was already going to be hard to handle, Colorado's defense will once again play shorthanded.
DJ McKinney Tagged With Injury, Out For Arizona State
While joining most of the defense in a down year, McKinney has been Colorado's most consistent corner in 2025. He's logged 27 solo tackles, which ranks fifth on the Buffs, including a team-high seven against TCU.
Additionally, his five pass defenses tie for second, though most quarterbacks have steered clear of him to target Colorado's more inexperienced cornerbacks. He missed his first game in two seasons in Boulder two Saturdays back against West Virginia, and the injury may have returned to force him out of this weekend.
McKinney is also one of just five Buffaloes to tally an interception this season, though all the way back in week 1 against Georgia Tech. A projected mid-round NFL draft pick entering the year, the junior may have hurt his stock a bit, but still has a senior year to revive it.
Injury Bug Not Leaving Buffs Alone
Meanwhile, Stoutmire has had a few more injuries dent his senior season. He's missed two contests thus far while tying with McKinney in passes defended with five, and he's now poised to miss a third game.
Other inactives include safety Ben Finneseth, long snapper Camden Dempsey, defensive tackles Amari McNeill and Tawfiq Thomas, alongside cornerback RJ Johnson, who has missed much of Big 12 play. Offensive tackle Larry Johnson III, defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and Mantrez Walker are also tagged as doubtful for Saturday.
Colorado has had a year to forget health-wise, and lo and behold, it takes place during the first year in which Folsom Field has artificial turf. Many had concerns that this would be the case with the shift from natural grass, and while correlation doesn't always equal causation, it certainly hasn't helped the Buffaloes get healthier.
Whatever the case, "Coach Prime" may have to rethink his team's conditioning regimen entering 2026.
Jordan Seaton To Return To Action?
One key Buff to remain questionable from Wednesday to Thursday is superstar left tackle Jordan Seaton. The mainstay had a foot injury that forced him out of Colorado's loss to West Virginia, a game-shifting loss that led to seven sacks on freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who was making his first career start.
If Seaton again misses a Saturday, Lewis could have another night of bobbing and weaving blitzers. The Sun Devils rank second in the conference in sacks, so Colorado may have to shift to a quick-hitting game plan.
Linebacker Jeremiah Brown, the Buffaloes' second-leading tackler by a significant margin, is also questionable for his senior day. As is cornerback Makari Vickers, an option who could see extensive snaps due to McKinney's injury.