Don't Be Fooled By Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Record
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a win against the Iowa State Cyclones, 24-17. It was a big win for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, putting the team at 3-4, going 1-3 in Big 12 Conference play.
While the Buffaloes are 3-4 and only earned their first conference win of the season in week 7, Colorado’s record does not define the strength of the team.
While there is still much to grow from, the Buffaloes have a talented roster. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted to social media that the Buffaloes are a much better team than their record indicates.
Colorado’s Close Losses
Colorado has four losses this season, the worst being in week 3 against the Houston Cougars. The Buffaloes lost the game 36-20 and struggled in their first Big 12 conference game of the season. Outside of that one loss, Colorado had the opportunity to win the other three games.
In week 1, the Colorado Buffaloes opened the season against the No. 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is having a successful season, currently 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the ACC. Colorado lost the game by just one score, 27-20.
In the fourth quarter of the matchup, the Buffaloes had possession of the ball with over a minute left in the game and two time outs remaining. While Colorado did not make it into the end zone, the Buffaloes had a shot to beat what is currently one of the top teams in the nation.
In week 5, the Colorado Buffaloes lost to the No. 15 BYU Cougars 24-21. Colorado came out firing, scoring 14 unanswered points to start the game. Only losing by three points against one of the top teams in the Big 12 alone shows how strong Colorado can be.
It was also another game where the Buffaloes had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Colorado had the ball with just over a minute to go in the fourth, but an interception by quarterback Kaidon Salter sealed the deal for the Cougars.
The week 6 loss against TCU was by a final score of 35-21, but the two programs were tied in the fourth quarter. Colorado wide receiver Kam Mikell fumbled the ball on a punt return, which shifted the momentum in TCU’s favor.
While Colorado does have to keep finding ways to win and cannot take its foot off the gas, the Buffaloes are not being blown out each week. Sanders’ team is in almost every game, and can win some more big matchups this season if they continue to play until the final whistle.
Colorado's Win Over Ranked Opponent
After three losses that the team could have rallied and won, the Colorado Buffaloes defeated Iowa State by playing all four quarters. Not only did the Buffaloes defeat a Big 12 opponent for the first time this season, but Iowa State was ranked No. 22 during the matchup.
The Colorado defense prevented Iowa State from scoring in the fourth quarter, even securing an interception while the Cyclones were in the red zone. While already having the lead, Colorado was able to score a field goal in the fourth to make it so Iowa State would need a touchdown to tie the game.
Salter stepped up in a game where the pressure was on him to perform. Salter finished going 16-of-25 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 10.2 yards per pass and did not throw an interception.
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a bye week with a big win under their belt. The win not only helps the program’s record, but it can boost the team’s confidence now that they see they can defeat tough opponents.
After the bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes will face the No. 23 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.