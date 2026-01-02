Four Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen Set To Visit Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes' most decimated position group should be getting some help soon.

With the lone transfer portal window of the offseason now open, at least four defensive linemen have already scheduled visits to Boulder for the coming days, according to multiple reports. None of the four have Power Four experience, but each are coming off big years at their respective Division I schools.

The transfer portal officially opened Friday, and almost all of Colorado's early reported targets are defensive players, including former James Madison cornerback Justin Eaglin. Coach Deion Sanders has so far lost 20 scholarship defensive players and seven offensive players to the transfer portal.

Take a closer look at the four defensive linemen set to visit Boulder:

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Visit: Jan. 3-4

Per On3's Pete Nakos, former Appalachian State defensive lineman Dylan Manuel will visit Boulder this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder totaled 37 tackles, including seven for loss, three sacks and an interception during his first season with the Mountaineers in 2025.

Manuel announced an offer from Colorado on Friday.

MJ Stroud (Georgia Southern)

Visit: Jan. 6

Fresh off a first-team All-Sun Belt season at Georgia Southern, MJ Stroud is now officially in the transfer portal and has already lined up visits with West Virginia, Colorado and Michigan State. As a redshirt junior this past season, the Georgia native had 33 total tackles, including an impressive 15.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Stroud is a former three-star prospect who made his intentions to enter the transfer portal known on Wednesday.

Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)

Ezra Christenen has risen through the ranks in his college career with stops at San Diego Mesa College (2022), Fresno State (2023-24) and New Mexico State (2025). He now appears primed for the Power Four as Colorado, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota, UCF, Washington and Virginia have so far extended transfer offers.

Now the No. 18 available defensive lineman in 247Sports' transfer rankings, Christensen totaled 42 tackles, including 11 for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble at New Mexico State this past season.

Visit: Jan. 6-7

Andrew Zock (Mercer)

Visit: Jan. 7

According to 247Sports' Allen Trieu, former Mercer defensive lineman Andrew Zock has locked in official transfer portal visits with Colorado and Toledo. Zock was Phil Steele's FCS Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, totaling 46 tackles, including 20 for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Tulane, Georgia State, UNLV, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, Kent State and other Division I programs have so far offered the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman.

247Sports ranks Zock as a three-star transfer and the No. 66 available EDGE.

Depending on how early visits to Boulder play out, Colorado's first string of transfer portal commitments should come soon.