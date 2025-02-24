FOX Sports analyst says Travis Hunter is the two-way star the NFL needs
Travis Hunter is not just a football player; he is a generational talent, an anomaly in a sport that has long compartmentalized roles. FOX Sports' RJ Young took on the question of whether he can play both ways in the NFL with an obvious answer—yes. The more important question is whether he should play both ways at the professional level, and the answer remains the same—yes.
Hunter’s ability to dominate as both a cornerback and a wide receiver is not just a novelty; it is a testament to his skill, work ethic, and competitive fire. His journey, from his historic commitment to Jackson State to his meteoric rise at Colorado, has been defined by breaking barriers and exceeding expectations. His head coach, Deion Sanders, who knows a thing or two about playing at an elite level in multiple positions, has made it clear: any NFL team unwilling to let Hunter play both ways shouldn’t draft him. That statement isn’t just confidence; it’s a warning.
The numbers back up the claim. In 2024, Hunter played nearly 1,500 snaps, an unheard-of workload in modern college football, all while competing in a Power 4 conference. He put up over 1,000 receiving yards, scored 15 touchdowns, and snagged four interceptions, a level of production unmatched in the sport’s 155-year history.
The accolades followed, with Hunter making a case as the best player at both his positions. He became the first player ever to win the Bednarik Award (best defensive player), the Biletnikoff Award (best wide receiver), and the Heisman Trophy in the same season. His snub from the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back, was widely ridiculed, but by then, it hardly mattered—Hunter had already cemented himself as the best all-around player in the country.
His transition to the NFL will inevitably come with skeptics, just as Derrick Henry faced doubts about his ability to dominate as a power runner, or Shohei Ohtani was doubted as a two-way player in baseball. Both proved their critics wrong. Hunter’s talent and versatility are too overwhelming to be ignored, and the league will have to adjust to him rather than the other way around.
Of course, the concerns about his durability are valid, as playing both ways at the NFL level is a different challenge altogether. Hunter has already dealt with significant injuries, including a lacerated liver in 2023 and a shoulder injury in 2024. But the risk of injury is part of the game, and Hunter’s resilience has already been tested and proven. If anything, the biggest question isn’t whether he can physically handle it—it’s whether an NFL coaching staff is bold enough to allow him to redefine the game.
If history is any indication, betting against Travis Hunter is a mistake. He has shattered every expectation placed before him, and there’s no reason to believe the NFL will be any different. He is not just the best cornerback in the draft, not just the best receiver—he is the best football player entering the league. It’s time for the NFL to embrace what has been evident for years: Travis Hunter is built to play both ways, and he will do it at the highest level.