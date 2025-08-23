Colorado Buffaloes Announce Exciting New Gameday Experiences for Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes will be having new exciting things for fans to experience this season at Folsom Field. Colorado posted a video on their social media of athletic director Rick George announcing that there would be new improvements to the fan entertainment at football games.
Colorado To Have Drone Show and Flyovers at Select Games
The Colorado Buffaloes fan experience at Folsom Field will be enhanced this season with a done show and flyovers.
For their primetime home game against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sep. 27, there will be a drone show.
Colorado will also have a military flyover for their home opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29 and for the game against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 1.
For the third consecutive season, Colorado has sold out season tickets. This directly coincides with there arrival of Coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime" has a brought an energy to the Buffaloes football program that was missing dating back to the early 2000’s if not earlier.
Deion Sanders Enters Third Season in Boulder
The future with "Coach Prime' and the Buffaloes looked uncertain earlier this offseason. Sanders was missing weeks at a time for an undisclosed health issue. He held a press conference with his medical team by his side to explain what all he was going through.
Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer, but a successful procedure has him now cancer-free. "I'm back," Sanders said.
2025 is the third season of the Deion Sanders era with the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders was hired by Colorado as coach following a 1-11 2022 season. Sanders has made Colorado a team that the country wants to watch and a desirable destination for some of the top talent.
The Buffaloes were one of the most watched and talked about college football teams despite them going just 4-8 in 2023. 2024 was an even bigger step forward for the program.
Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season, just missing out on a berth in the Big 12 Championship game do to tie breaking scenarios. The Buffaloes ended up earning a spot in the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars.
Furthermore, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter took the country by storm with his elite two-way play. Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first Buffalo since Rashaan Salaam in 1994 to win this award.
Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In addition to Hunter, Colorado also had quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2023 and 2024. Shedeur was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, leading a high powered Buffaloes offense. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.