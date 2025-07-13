Buffs Beat

Georgia Tech Fans Sell Out Colorado Buffaloes' Visitor Tickets For Opener At Folsom Field

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fans have reportedly maxed out Folsom Field's visitor tickets allotment for their 2025 season opener against coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Next month's matchup will be the first ever between Colorado and Georgia Tech.

Jack Carlough

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets place kicker Aidan Birr (33) celebrates with fans after a victory over North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets place kicker Aidan Birr (33) celebrates with fans after a victory over North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The draw of Boulder typically brings a large number of visiting fans to Folsom Field, and that'll be the case next month when the Colorado Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener.

According to The Ramblin Roundup's Luke Fletcher, Georgia Tech fans have sold out their entire visitors' seating allotment at Folsom Field. It's unclear how many tickets that includes, but visiting teams have a couple of sections reserved behind their bench for their own ticket office to sell. Georgia Tech fans can still purchase tickets to the game, of course, but they'll have to buy them through CU or a secondary market.

As of this writing, the Friday evening matchup on Aug. 29 hasn't been announced as a complete sell-out. That likely won't be the case for long, however.

Georgia Tech Fans Max Out Colorado Buffaloes' Visitor Tickets Opener Folsom Field Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders 2025 Season
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado has sold out of season tickets for the third straight year, and the Buffs' Sept. 20 game against the Wyoming Cowboys was announced as a sellout last month. Folsom Field has a capacity of 50,183, making it the ninth-largest stadium in the Big 12 Conference.

The Buffs and Yellow Jackets have long been connected in the history books due to their splitting of the 1990 national championship. Colorado was awarded the AP national title while Georgia Tech topped the final UPI Coaches Poll

“It will be a terrific high-profile series, and I am sure some fans will use it to settle the bragging rights back to 1990," Colorado athletic director Rick George said when the home-and-home series was announced in 2016.

Georgia Tech is coming off back-to-back seven-win campaigns and will be entering its third full season led by coach Brent Key. The Buffs are also entering their third year under coach Deion Sanders, who brought Colorado to nine wins last season.

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified

MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition

Georgia Tech Fans Max Out Colorado Buffaloes' Visitor Tickets Opener Folsom Field Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders 2025 Season
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leaves the field after Georgia Tech was defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, Colorado and Georgia Tech have never met on the gridiron.

"That was a desire of mine to have a game that we could actually play 35 years after we had the disputed national championship, or the co-national championship," George told DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days. "I'm excited about that, and it's a Friday night game, so that's going to be fun."

Expectations are high for Georgia Tech entering 2025. Haynes King is largely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC while running back Jamal Haynes and wide receiver Malik Rutherford are also drawing hype. Defensively, Georgia Tech has brought in several intriguing transfers, including former UCF Knights defensive tackle Matthew Alexander.

Georgia Tech Fans Max Out Colorado Buffaloes' Visitor Tickets Opener Folsom Field Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders 2025 Season
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Either Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will start at quarterback for Colorado in its season opener against Georgia Tech. "Coach Prime" will continue evaluating his top two quarterbacks during preseason camp, which begins July 28.

Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football