Georgia Tech Fans Sell Out Colorado Buffaloes' Visitor Tickets For Opener At Folsom Field
The draw of Boulder typically brings a large number of visiting fans to Folsom Field, and that'll be the case next month when the Colorado Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener.
According to The Ramblin Roundup's Luke Fletcher, Georgia Tech fans have sold out their entire visitors' seating allotment at Folsom Field. It's unclear how many tickets that includes, but visiting teams have a couple of sections reserved behind their bench for their own ticket office to sell. Georgia Tech fans can still purchase tickets to the game, of course, but they'll have to buy them through CU or a secondary market.
As of this writing, the Friday evening matchup on Aug. 29 hasn't been announced as a complete sell-out. That likely won't be the case for long, however.
Colorado has sold out of season tickets for the third straight year, and the Buffs' Sept. 20 game against the Wyoming Cowboys was announced as a sellout last month. Folsom Field has a capacity of 50,183, making it the ninth-largest stadium in the Big 12 Conference.
The Buffs and Yellow Jackets have long been connected in the history books due to their splitting of the 1990 national championship. Colorado was awarded the AP national title while Georgia Tech topped the final UPI Coaches Poll
“It will be a terrific high-profile series, and I am sure some fans will use it to settle the bragging rights back to 1990," Colorado athletic director Rick George said when the home-and-home series was announced in 2016.
Georgia Tech is coming off back-to-back seven-win campaigns and will be entering its third full season led by coach Brent Key. The Buffs are also entering their third year under coach Deion Sanders, who brought Colorado to nine wins last season.
Surprisingly, Colorado and Georgia Tech have never met on the gridiron.
"That was a desire of mine to have a game that we could actually play 35 years after we had the disputed national championship, or the co-national championship," George told DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days. "I'm excited about that, and it's a Friday night game, so that's going to be fun."
Expectations are high for Georgia Tech entering 2025. Haynes King is largely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC while running back Jamal Haynes and wide receiver Malik Rutherford are also drawing hype. Defensively, Georgia Tech has brought in several intriguing transfers, including former UCF Knights defensive tackle Matthew Alexander.
Either Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will start at quarterback for Colorado in its season opener against Georgia Tech. "Coach Prime" will continue evaluating his top two quarterbacks during preseason camp, which begins July 28.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.