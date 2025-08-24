Buffs Beat

What Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Brent Key Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

Ahead of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Week 1 trip to Boulder, coach Brent Key shared his honest thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes and his counterpart Deion Sanders. Colorado and Georgia Tech will meet for the first time ever on Friday at Folsom Field.

Jack Carlough

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key doesn't lack any respect for his Week 1 counterpart.

During a recent appearance on the ACC-centered "Gramlich and Mac Lain" podcast, Key was asked about Georgia Tech's season opener and the national stage that comes with facing the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. Colorado and Georgia Tech's Friday evening matchup at Folsom Field has already been sold out and will be televised on ESPN.

Brent Key Shares Thoughts On Colorado, Deion Sanders

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leaves the field after Georgia Tech was defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Key's Yellow Jackets, who will host the Buffs in Atlanta next season, aim to maximize the national spotlight they'll receive on Friday. Colorado has been one of the most-viewed teams in college football over the past two years, and its season opener figures to earn plenty of eyeballs across the country.

"We have a chance to go on national TV to open the season on a Friday night and play such a really quality opponent," Key said on the podcast. "It's such an honor to play a guy like Deion Sanders, coach to coach. We were both hired the same year (2022). I was a huge fan of his growing up. I was a football and baseball player, and wanted to be him and Bo Jackson. It was those two, the dual-sport guys."

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Doubling down on what he said at ACC Media Days, Key confirmed that he plans on getting an autograph and selfie from "Coach Prime" before the game.

"I'm gonna see if I can take his rookie card out pregame, get him to sign it for me, take a selfie," Key said. "It's gonna be cool. It's a great opportunity."

Georgia Tech Embracing Big Stage

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates after a victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech proved on multiple occasions last season that it doesn't shy away from big stages. Although the Yellow Jackets' 7-6 record didn't turn many heads, they upset then-No. 4 Miami and nearly beat then-No. 6 Georgia in an eight-overtime thriller.

"For the players, it puts them on a stage," Key said. "At the end of the day, we're performers. Coaches, players, we're performers on a stage. Our stage is a little bigger than others. To be under the lights, to go out there and perform and play high-quality opponents, you give me anybody, and we'll go play at 5 o'clock and meet at the park. That's who we are."

Setting The Stage For Colorado-Georgia Tech

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As Key and Sanders coach from the sidelines, Friday's matchup in Boulder will feature several accomplished players. Quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes are set to lead Georgia Tech's talented offense, and fifth-year veteran Kaidon Salter is expected to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job.

The third season opener of Colorado's "Coach Prime" era will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

