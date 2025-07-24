Georgia Tech's Brent Key's Funny Request For Childhood Hero Deion Sanders
A former two-sport athlete himself growing up in Alabama, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key shared Wednesday that he idolized Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders during his youth.
Sanders, who at 57 is 11 years older than Key, was an inspiration to many throughout his professional playing career as one of the few athletes to play in both the NFL and MLB. Even more, Sanders remains the only athlete to appear in the World Series and Super Bowl, a feat that likely won't be matched for some time.
While speaking at ACC media days, Key spoke on his longtime admiration for Sanders and fellow former NFL/MLB superstar Bo Jackson.
"To be honest, Deion was one of my heroes growing up as a kid," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI. "I played baseball and football. It was Deion and Bo Jackson. Pretty cool thing."
Key will soon get an opportunity to face "Coach Prime" when his Yellow Jackets visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29. Jokingly, Georgia Tech's third-year head coach said he'd like to ask Sanders for a quick picture and an autograph.
"Hopefully — I'll ask for (a) selfie pregame and shake his hand or I'll bring his rookie card out there with me and see if he'll sign it," Key told ESPN. "He's a legend of our game so it's exciting all across the board."
Have to love the honesty from Key and his request to Coach Prime for a pre-game moment.
Key added that he's welcoming of the attention that comes with facing "Coach Prime" and the Buffs. Win or lose, Georgia Tech will benefit from what should be a large national audience tuning in to watch Sanders' third season opener as Colorado's head coach.
"We've played a lot of games on the national level in the last two years and on the national stage, and that's what we want to do," Key said during his ACC media days presser. "We want to play games that are on the national stage. We want to play games that the public has a chance to see our brand of football and who we are as a team, and that's what we're going to continue to look to do when we play those games."
Led by Key, the Yellow Jackets were often at their best in big games last season. Two weeks after upsetting then-No. 4 Miami, Georgia Tech took rival Georgia to eight overtime periods before losing 44-42.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King also holds great respect for "Coach Prime." In a recent interview with the Infinity Sports Network, he praised Sanders' quick overhaul of Colorado's roster and the Buffs' increased talent level.
"Coach Prime, he's done a tremendous job putting that team together and the amount of talent that they have," King said.