Georgia Tech's Brent Key's Funny Request For Childhood Hero Deion Sanders

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key revealed at ACC media days that Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was one of his heroes growing up. Key will match up against "Coach Prime" for the first time next month.

Jack Carlough

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key celebrates after a victory over the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A former two-sport athlete himself growing up in Alabama, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key shared Wednesday that he idolized Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders during his youth.

Sanders, who at 57 is 11 years older than Key, was an inspiration to many throughout his professional playing career as one of the few athletes to play in both the NFL and MLB. Even more, Sanders remains the only athlete to appear in the World Series and Super Bowl, a feat that likely won't be matched for some time.

While speaking at ACC media days, Key spoke on his longtime admiration for Sanders and fellow former NFL/MLB superstar Bo Jackson.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"To be honest, Deion was one of my heroes growing up as a kid," Key said, per Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on SI. "I played baseball and football. It was Deion and Bo Jackson. Pretty cool thing."

Key will soon get an opportunity to face "Coach Prime" when his Yellow Jackets visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29. Jokingly, Georgia Tech's third-year head coach said he'd like to ask Sanders for a quick picture and an autograph.

"Hopefully — I'll ask for (a) selfie pregame and shake his hand or I'll bring his rookie card out there with me and see if he'll sign it," Key told ESPN. "He's a legend of our game so it's exciting all across the board."

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Have to love the honesty from Key and his request to Coach Prime for a pre-game moment.

Key added that he's welcoming of the attention that comes with facing "Coach Prime" and the Buffs. Win or lose, Georgia Tech will benefit from what should be a large national audience tuning in to watch Sanders' third season opener as Colorado's head coach.

"We've played a lot of games on the national level in the last two years and on the national stage, and that's what we want to do," Key said during his ACC media days presser. "We want to play games that are on the national stage. We want to play games that the public has a chance to see our brand of football and who we are as a team, and that's what we're going to continue to look to do when we play those games."

Led by Key, the Yellow Jackets were often at their best in big games last season. Two weeks after upsetting then-No. 4 Miami, Georgia Tech took rival Georgia to eight overtime periods before losing 44-42.

Dec 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) talks with head coach Brent Key during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King also holds great respect for "Coach Prime." In a recent interview with the Infinity Sports Network, he praised Sanders' quick overhaul of Colorado's roster and the Buffs' increased talent level.

"Coach Prime, he's done a tremendous job putting that team together and the amount of talent that they have," King said.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

