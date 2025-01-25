Giants reportedly spent 'Significant time' with Shedeur Sanders at Shrine Bowl
The New York Giants are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with an undeniable need for a franchise quarterback, and head coach Brian Daboll is leaving no stone unturned.
Among the players under consideration is Colorado superstar Shedeur Sanders, whose performance at both Jackson State and Colorado has positioned him as one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. The Giants' 4-13 season highlighted their quarterback woes, leading to the mid-season departure of Daniel Jones and a rotating door of backups. This has placed immense pressure on Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to deliver results and secure their future with the organization.
Daboll, alongside a Giants delegation, is actively evaluating talent at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where Sanders has been a focal point. Though Sanders will not participate in practices or the game, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that Daboll spent "significant time" with the quarterback in Denton, Texas.
This interaction marks the beginning of what could be a franchise-altering decision for New York. Sanders, who concluded his collegiate career with an impressive 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, has shown the poise and leadership needed to elevate an NFL team.
However, the Giants face stiff competition. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, holding the first and second overall picks respectively, are also keen on Sanders. Titans head coach Brian Callahan praised Sanders for his maturity, professionalism, and ability to handle the spotlight, attributes that stem from his upbringing under the guidance of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Browns, desperate to solve their longstanding quarterback struggles, are similarly interested but face potential challenges regarding Deion’s desire to ensure Shedeur lands in an ideal situation.
With Miami quarterback Cam Ward currently edging Sanders as the top draft prospect, the Giants, selecting third, may have a real chance to secure him. A player of Sanders' caliber could redefine the narrative for a team struggling to find consistency.
For Big Blue, Sanders represents hope—a chance to transform the franchise after back-to-back losing seasons. Whether the Giants can overcome competition and external influences to land him remains the pivotal question.