Shedeur Sanders Building Unexpected Connection With Overlooked Cleveland Browns Receiver
As they each navigate their early days with the Cleveland Browns, former Kent State standout Luke Floriea has been on the receiving end of multiple highlight throws from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The two NFL newcomers connected for a viral touchdown during rookie minicamp in May, and on Sunday, the Browns posted another video of Sanders hitting Floriea in a pre-full squad training camp practice. Sanders had little trouble building chemistry with wide receivers during his two years with the Colorado Buffaloes, and the fifth-round draft pick is now doing the same with Floriea, a recent undrafted free agent signee.
With full-squad training camp practices set to begin Wednesday, Sanders and Floriea are looking to earn the trust of coach Kevin Stefanski. Fortunately, their growing chemistry should help both make some ground on the Browns' depth chart.
Sanders and Floriea share a coaching connection as well. Floriea, an Ohio native, spent his first three college seasons at Kent State playing for coach Sean Lewis, who then became Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2023. After a bumpy season with the Buffs, Lewis became the San Diego State Aztecs' head coach that November.
Floriea truly flourished at Kent State once Lewis left for Colorado, however. After recording 209 receiving yards and one touchdown from 2020-22, he had 413 receiving yards in 2023 and 699 this past season while scoring a combined 11 touchdowns.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, Floriea is now building a name for himself with the help of Sanders' right arm. With plenty to prove, he's simply aiming to become a wide receiver that Sanders and Cleveland's three other healthy quarterbacks can rely on.
"Coming in every day and I wanted to be consistent. Learning the playbook, which everyone says is the hardest part," Floriea told News 5 Cleveland during rookie minicamp. "I feel like I did a good job understanding it for the most part. And just coming in here and being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on. They're new to the offense, too. So just knowing when I'm out there that they can throw me the ball and a good thing can happen."
The Browns will navigate their opening full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday before holding an open session on Friday, allowing fans their first look at Sanders and Floriea in action. Sanders appears better-positioned to make the Browns' 53-man roster, but Floriea could sneak in if he continues turning heads.
Cleveland's three preseason games come against the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). After that, Stefanski must solidify his 53-man roster and his quarterback depth chart. Sanders is currently competing with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.