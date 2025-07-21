Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Building Unexpected Connection With Overlooked Cleveland Browns Receiver

Entering his first NFL training camp with the Cleveland Browns, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders appears to be developing a strong connection with undrafted free agent wide receiver Luke Floriea, who spent his college career at Kent State.

Jack Carlough

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

As they each navigate their early days with the Cleveland Browns, former Kent State standout Luke Floriea has been on the receiving end of multiple highlight throws from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The two NFL newcomers connected for a viral touchdown during rookie minicamp in May, and on Sunday, the Browns posted another video of Sanders hitting Floriea in a pre-full squad training camp practice. Sanders had little trouble building chemistry with wide receivers during his two years with the Colorado Buffaloes, and the fifth-round draft pick is now doing the same with Floriea, a recent undrafted free agent signee.

With full-squad training camp practices set to begin Wednesday, Sanders and Floriea are looking to earn the trust of coach Kevin Stefanski. Fortunately, their growing chemistry should help both make some ground on the Browns' depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders Connection Cleveland Browns Receiver Luke Floriea Training Camp NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea (37) pushes for yards against cornerback Anthony Kendall (44) during practice at NFL minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and Floriea share a coaching connection as well. Floriea, an Ohio native, spent his first three college seasons at Kent State playing for coach Sean Lewis, who then became Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2023. After a bumpy season with the Buffs, Lewis became the San Diego State Aztecs' head coach that November.

Floriea truly flourished at Kent State once Lewis left for Colorado, however. After recording 209 receiving yards and one touchdown from 2020-22, he had 413 receiving yards in 2023 and 699 this past season while scoring a combined 11 touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders Connection Cleveland Browns Receiver Luke Floriea Training Camp NFL Preseason Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Sean Lewis against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds, Floriea is now building a name for himself with the help of Sanders' right arm. With plenty to prove, he's simply aiming to become a wide receiver that Sanders and Cleveland's three other healthy quarterbacks can rely on.

"Coming in every day and I wanted to be consistent. Learning the playbook, which everyone says is the hardest part," Floriea told News 5 Cleveland during rookie minicamp. "I feel like I did a good job understanding it for the most part. And just coming in here and being a guy that the quarterbacks can rely on. They're new to the offense, too. So just knowing when I'm out there that they can throw me the ball and a good thing can happen."

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Schedule: Game-By-Game 2025 Prediction

MORE: What Georgia Tech's Star Quarterback Said About Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Off Cleveland Browns Before NFL Season Kicks Off?

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives NFL Rookie Shilo Sanders Exciting News on Phone Call

The Browns will navigate their opening full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday before holding an open session on Friday, allowing fans their first look at Sanders and Floriea in action. Sanders appears better-positioned to make the Browns' 53-man roster, but Floriea could sneak in if he continues turning heads.

Cleveland's three preseason games come against the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). After that, Stefanski must solidify his 53-man roster and his quarterback depth chart. Sanders is currently competing with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football