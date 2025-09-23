How Colorado Can Reach Bowl Eligibility After 2-2 Start
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a win against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes prevented falling too far back with a losing record, but they have a tough road ahead.
Following week 4 of the college football season, ESPN’s Football Power Index had updated where the Colorado Buffaloes rank and the team's season projection.
Updated Colorado Buffaloes Rankings
Following the win against Wyoming, the Colorado Buffaloes are ranked No. 14 in the Big 12 with an FPI of 3.4. The Buffaloes are ranked higher than the 2-2 West Virginia Mountaineers and the 1-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The FPI updates regularly, measuring not only the team but also their future opponents. Looking ahead, the Colorado Buffaloes are projected to finish the season going 4.9-7.1 with a 31.0 percent chance to win six games.
Already with two losses this season, one to a Big 12 conference opponent, Colorado’s chances of winning the conference or making the College Football Playoff are bleak, both with a 0.1 percent chance.
Will Colorado Reach Six Wins?
Here is Colorado's remaining schedule:
- Sept. 27: No. 25 BYU
- Oct. 4: at No. 24 TCU
- Oct. 11: No. 14 Iowa State
- Oct. 25: at Utah
- Nov. 1: Arizona
- Nov. 8: at West Virginia
- Nov. 22: Arizona State
- No. 29: at Kansas State
With the record projection of fewer than six wins, the Colorado Buffaloes are unlikely to become bowl-eligible, but it is not impossible. Colorado has two wins, only needing four more to reach six wins. With eight games to go, the Buffaloes have a tough road ahead, but could reach six wins.
The Colorado Buffaloes have a tough schedule remaining, having finished with nonconference games. The next three games will all be against currently ranked opponents: the No. 25 BYU Cougars, the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs, and the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
In addition to the ranked opponents scheduled, Colorado will face the Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils. Despite not being ranked in the top 25, both did receive votes. In the current FPI, Colorado will face just one team ranked lower than them, the Arizona Wildcats.
While the week 4 win kept the hope alive for Colorado to finish the season bowl eligible, it will not be an easy task.
Biggest Factor For Colorado Reaching Six Wins
The biggest area that the Buffaloes will have to work on is staying consistent. The Buffaloes' defense performed well in the red zone, making key stops and limiting Wyoming to just two touchdowns. The issue came in the second half, as the defense allowed Wyoming’s offense to come back and narrow the score. It turned into a closer matchup, but the offense put up 37 points and kept the lead.
"We've got work to do. Man, come on, we can't let a team just drive down the field on us like we ain't even out there. The key thing for a coach, nothing deep, nothing cheap. It's been the second week consecutively that we've given up the deep ball, and we've given up cheap runs and just broken runs, and it seems like that third series, man, that third series, and we are alarming them,” Sanders said after the game against Wyoming.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter made his third start of the season, finishing the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. His improvement was shown in the run game, with 11 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. If Salter continues to step up, the Buffaloes have a chance to pull off upsets this season.
If the Colorado Buffaloes can find consistency on both sides of the field, the program has a chance to hit the six wins; it will just be an uphill battle.
The Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT.