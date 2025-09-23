Buffs Beat

How Colorado Can Reach Bowl Eligibility After 2-2 Start

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a win against the Wyoming Cowboys. With eight games to go in the season, how can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes reach six games and become bowl eligible?

Angela Miele

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a win against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes prevented falling too far back with a losing record, but they have a tough road ahead.

Following week 4 of the college football season, ESPN’s Football Power Index had updated where the Colorado Buffaloes rank and the team's season projection.

Updated Colorado Buffaloes Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Wyoming Cowboys BYU Cougars College Football Big 12 West Virginia Folsom Field
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following the win against Wyoming, the Colorado Buffaloes are ranked No. 14 in the Big 12 with an FPI of 3.4. The Buffaloes are ranked higher than the 2-2 West Virginia Mountaineers and the 1-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The FPI updates regularly, measuring not only the team but also their future opponents. Looking ahead, the Colorado Buffaloes are projected to finish the season going 4.9-7.1 with a 31.0 percent chance to win six games.

Already with two losses this season, one to a Big 12 conference opponent, Colorado’s chances of winning the conference or making the College Football Playoff are bleak, both with a 0.1 percent chance.

Will Colorado Reach Six Wins?

Here is Colorado's remaining schedule:

  • Sept. 27: No. 25 BYU
  • Oct. 4: at No. 24 TCU
  • Oct. 11: No. 14 Iowa State
  • Oct. 25: at Utah
  • Nov. 1: Arizona
  • Nov. 8: at West Virginia
  • Nov. 22: Arizona State
  • No. 29: at Kansas State
Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Wyoming Cowboys BYU Cougars College Football Big 12 West Virginia Folsom Field
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the record projection of fewer than six wins, the Colorado Buffaloes are unlikely to become bowl-eligible, but it is not impossible. Colorado has two wins, only needing four more to reach six wins. With eight games to go, the Buffaloes have a tough road ahead, but could reach six wins.

MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming

MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys

The Colorado Buffaloes have a tough schedule remaining, having finished with nonconference games. The next three games will all be against currently ranked opponents: the No. 25 BYU Cougars, the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs, and the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Wyoming Cowboys BYU Cougars College Football Big 12 West Virginia Folsom Field
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to the ranked opponents scheduled, Colorado will face the Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils. Despite not being ranked in the top 25, both did receive votes. In the current FPI, Colorado will face just one team ranked lower than them, the Arizona Wildcats. 

While the week 4 win kept the hope alive for Colorado to finish the season bowl eligible, it will not be an easy task.

Biggest Factor For Colorado Reaching Six Wins

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Wyoming Cowboys BYU Cougars College Football Big 12 West Virginia Folsom Field
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The biggest area that the Buffaloes will have to work on is staying consistent. The Buffaloes' defense performed well in the red zone, making key stops and limiting Wyoming to just two touchdowns. The issue came in the second half, as the defense allowed Wyoming’s offense to come back and narrow the score. It turned into a closer matchup, but the offense put up 37 points and kept the lead.

"We've got work to do. Man, come on, we can't let a team just drive down the field on us like we ain't even out there. The key thing for a coach, nothing deep, nothing cheap. It's been the second week consecutively that we've given up the deep ball, and we've given up cheap runs and just broken runs, and it seems like that third series, man, that third series, and we are alarming them,” Sanders said after the game against Wyoming.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter made his third start of the season, finishing the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three touchdowns. His improvement was shown in the run game, with 11 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. If Salter continues to step up, the Buffaloes have a chance to pull off upsets this season.

If the Colorado Buffaloes can find consistency on both sides of the field, the program has a chance to hit the six wins; it will just be an uphill battle.

The Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football