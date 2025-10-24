How Colorado Buffaloes Fans Could Be Impacted By Major Streaming Dispute
A major riff in the streaming world could leave Colorado Buffaloes fans unable to watch certain games on a major platform.
Disney announced Thursday that its networks, including ABC and ESPN, would be dropped from YouTube TV if the two sides can't reach a new distribution agreement by Oct. 30. Five of Colorado football's first seven games were broadcast on ESPN, with the other two being on Fox. Saturday's game against the Utah Utes will also be televised on ESPN, which should remain available on YouTube TV.
Television information has yet to be announced for Colorado's final four regular season games. The Big 12 football championship game on Dec. 6 will be broadcast on the currently at-risk ABC.
Disney, YouTube TV Releases Statements
In a statement to CNBC, Disney warned that college football fans who subscribe to YouTube TV are at risk of losing access to ESPN and ABC.
“This is the latest example of Google exploiting its position at the expense of their own customers,” Disney's statement read. “If we don’t reach a fair deal soon, YouTube TV customers will lose access to ESPN and ABC, and all our marquee programming — including the NFL, college football, NBA and NHL seasons — and so much more.”
YouTube TV also released a statement that said Disney's requests would ultimately raise prices for customers and limit options.
“We’ve been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content on YouTube TV,” a spokesperson for the service said in a statement to CNBC. “Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products - like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo."
If Disney's content remains unavailable for an extended period of time, YouTube TV would offer its subscribers a $20 credit, the statement later detailed. According to CNBC, approximately 10 million people subscribe to YouTube TV.
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes
Impact on Colorado Fans
As detailed above, a good portion of Colorado football games are broadcast nationally on ESPN. Plus, 17 CU men's basketball games this upcoming season will be televised on either ESPN+, ESPN, ESPNU or ESPN2.
If Disney and YouTube TV can't come to an agreement by next Thursday, Colorado fans who subscribe to the streaming platform may consider alternative routes for watching games.
Kickoff time and television for Colorado's Nov. 1 home game against the Arizona Wildcats will be announced Sunday, making a quick deal between Disney and YouTube TV all the more important if the game is picked up by either ESPN or ABC.