How Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Have Reacted To Miserable Season
At least for now, the Colorado Buffaloes' struggles this season haven't made a measurable impact on the recruiting side of things. Coach Deion Sanders hasn't suffered any decommitments, and some of his current class of 2026 pledges have reaffirmed their loyalty to the reeling Buffs.
Colorado, which fell to 3-6 after Saturday's blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats, owns 13 class of 2026 commits, and while some are still exploring other options, "Coach Prime" isn't concerned about losing his future "dawgs." During his postgame presser, Sanders said he doesn't have to explain Colorado's recent struggles to recruits.
"I don't have to explain it, they saw it," Sanders said. "You gotta understand, if you're a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong. If you're a cat, you look at the scoreboard and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?"
Three of Colorado's most notable 2026 commits responded to Sanders' message on social media:
Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne
Offensive tackle Xavier Payne, a three-star prospect from Florida, confirmed that he wants to be part of getting Colorado back on track.
"There are some things wrong fs (fur sure) but I wanna be apart of the solution," Payne wrote on X.
Payne committed to the Buffs in July and was even in Boulder for Saturday's Homecoming loss. All signs point to the 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle making things official during the early signing period next month.
Wide Receiver Christian Ward
Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward quote-tweeted the same post with a pair of dog paw emojis, signaling that he hopes to help right Colorado's wrongs. Ward committed to the Buffs in September over the Arizona State Sun Devils, Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Ward plays his high school football at IMG Academy, the same program that produced star left tackle Jordan Seaton. He has recorded 11 catches for 221 yards and one touchdown this season, per MaxPreps.
Safety Preston Ashley
Four-star safety Preston Ashley also shared his loyalty to Colorado, responding to the post with "Dawg coach!!" The Mississippi prospect committed to the Buffs in June and visited campus for Colorado's win over Iowa State last month.
Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026 Commits
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 68 nationally and No. 14 in the Big 12, per 247Sports.
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Bessemer, Alabama)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
- Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)