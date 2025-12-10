How Deion Sanders Helped Prepare Son Shedeur For NFL Stardom
Although he may no longer be on the same sideline, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders remains influential in how his son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, approaches his craft.
Ahead of his fourth career NFL start this weekend, the younger Sanders spoke on the expectations his father set for him at a young age and how "Coach Prime" still impacts the way he views the field.
"During a game and everything, I always hear his voice in my head in certain situations, certain everything," Shedeur Sanders said, per Cleveland 19 News' Ashley Holder. "In a lot of situations, I know his expectations for me. His expectations for me is higher than anybody's is."
Deion Sanders' Impact On Son Shedeur
Shedeur Sanders had played for his father, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, throughout his childhood and his entire college career. "Coach Prime" and Shedeur spent the last two seasons together in Boulder, helping Colorado to 13 total wins and a bowl game.
"That's where playing for him my whole life made it easier to come and anywhere else because his expectations and what he has done for himself, even being a player where he understands the quarterbacks and everything," Shedeur Sanders said. "He's definitely hard on me. He's definitely telling me to get completions. He's definitely telling me things, like a recap of things that I need to do better."
At Colorado, Shedeur threw for over 7,300 yards and set a new school record last season by completing 74 percent of his passes. He was named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and was later selected by the Browns in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.
Through the first four games of his NFL career, Sanders has thrown for 769 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His best performance came last weekend when he threw for 364 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans.
In an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Bri Amaranthus, "Coach Prime" opened up about the advice he has given his youngest son.
"What I tell him is simple: be consistent. Be the same man every day - on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you," Deion Sanders told Amaranthus.
Shedeur Sanders Preparing For Chicago Bears
With some momentum following his big performance against Tennessee, Shedeur Sanders will next face the Chicago Bears and former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT (Fox). The two young quarterbacks previously met in Boulder two years ago when Williams' USC Trojans beat the Buffs in an early-season Pac-12 matchup.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski announced earlier this week that Sanders will start each of the Browns' final four regular season games.
