Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Reacts To Nick Saban's Theory

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are coming off a tough loss and are moving on to their next game. When asked about former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's outlook on teams making a big jump from week one to two, Sanders had an interesting reaction.

Angela Miele

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders suffered a 27-20 loss in their 2025 season opener. It was a tough loss for Colorado, but now their sights turn to their week two matchup against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

During Tuesday’s presser, Sanders was asked about what would change from week one to week two, including making big jumps. Sanders initially shut down that question before realizing it was former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban who brought up the notion of making major improvements after week one.

How Sanders Reacted To Sabam’s Comment

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Nick Saban Alabama Georgia Tech Delaware Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis College Football Big 12
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saban is one of the most notable and successful coaches in college football. While Sanders was initially thrown off by the idea of making a big jump in week two, once he realized who brought up the idea, he took it seriously.

“I ain’t ever heard anybody say that,” Sanders said. “Coach Saban ain’t coaching right now. He’s the greatest of all time. He can say whatever he wants to say … If coach Saban says it, I’m with it.”

While serving as the head coach of Alabama, Saban won six national titles. Being one of the most successful coaches in college football, Sanders took a step back to reflect on what Saban said.

Saban’s comments that are being referred to were from Monday, following Alabama’s season opener loss against the Florida State Seminoles. Alabama entered the game as the No. 8 team while Florida State was unranked. The Seminoles dominated the Crimson Tide, 31-17.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Nick Saban Alabama Georgia Tech Delaware Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis College Football Big 12
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While discussing the game during ESPN’s College Football Countdown on the following Monday, Saban discussed the next step for Alabama after starting 0-1.

“The good news is every team has the best opportunity to improve from week one to week two. Because, really, going into the season, you don’t really know what you have for sure as a coach. You’re always very anxious about what might happen in the first game,” Saban said. “I’m sure they’re all disappointed, players, coaches alike. But they all do have a great chance to improve from week one to week two. That’s when you make the biggest improvement.”

Can Colorado Make A Jump vs. Delaware?

The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the matchup against Delaware as massive favorites. No matter what happened in week one, the focus is on the next game. Colorado could make a statement by understanding where the team must improve and taking that step.

MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?

MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father

MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program

In college football, there is no preseason, and until the season kicks off, players only practice against the same teammates each week. Colorado is fielding many new players after losing their quarterback, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and several starting wide receivers. While knowing the talent on the roster, the staff does not see the team in a true game situation until week one.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Nick Saban Alabama Georgia Tech Delaware Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis College Football Big 12
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, with one game under their belt, Sanders and the staff understand where the team needs to improve. In week one, quarterback Kaidon Salter made his first start with the Colorado Buffaloes. He showed moments of true potential, but consistency is needed from him. While Salter may still start against the Blue Hens, Sanders confirmed true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will also see the field. 

Getting to see Lewis in game action for the first time could prove important to the team. The staff can watch their young quarterback in real game situations, while Lewis will gain valuable experience he would not get sitting on the bench.

In addition to player adjustments, there are aspects of the game that the coaching staff has to improve upon in week two. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was under fire for the play calls in Colorado's season opener. Heading into week two, Shurmur and the staff have the opportunity to make key adjustments that will help the Buffaloes' offense improve.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Nick Saban Alabama Georgia Tech Delaware Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis College Football Big 12
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There was also an issue with clock management in the loss against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes had two timeouts while the offense had possession, attempting a winning drive, but none were used. This is another area where the staff can reflect on the loss and improve heading into the game against Delaware.

Saban is a highly respected coach who knows how to consistently win each year. Sanders could take what he said to heart and look for ways to make a big jump into week two.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football