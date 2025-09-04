Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Reacts To Nick Saban's Theory
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders suffered a 27-20 loss in their 2025 season opener. It was a tough loss for Colorado, but now their sights turn to their week two matchup against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.
During Tuesday’s presser, Sanders was asked about what would change from week one to week two, including making big jumps. Sanders initially shut down that question before realizing it was former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban who brought up the notion of making major improvements after week one.
How Sanders Reacted To Sabam’s Comment
Saban is one of the most notable and successful coaches in college football. While Sanders was initially thrown off by the idea of making a big jump in week two, once he realized who brought up the idea, he took it seriously.
“I ain’t ever heard anybody say that,” Sanders said. “Coach Saban ain’t coaching right now. He’s the greatest of all time. He can say whatever he wants to say … If coach Saban says it, I’m with it.”
While serving as the head coach of Alabama, Saban won six national titles. Being one of the most successful coaches in college football, Sanders took a step back to reflect on what Saban said.
Saban’s comments that are being referred to were from Monday, following Alabama’s season opener loss against the Florida State Seminoles. Alabama entered the game as the No. 8 team while Florida State was unranked. The Seminoles dominated the Crimson Tide, 31-17.
While discussing the game during ESPN’s College Football Countdown on the following Monday, Saban discussed the next step for Alabama after starting 0-1.
“The good news is every team has the best opportunity to improve from week one to week two. Because, really, going into the season, you don’t really know what you have for sure as a coach. You’re always very anxious about what might happen in the first game,” Saban said. “I’m sure they’re all disappointed, players, coaches alike. But they all do have a great chance to improve from week one to week two. That’s when you make the biggest improvement.”
Can Colorado Make A Jump vs. Delaware?
The Colorado Buffaloes are entering the matchup against Delaware as massive favorites. No matter what happened in week one, the focus is on the next game. Colorado could make a statement by understanding where the team must improve and taking that step.
In college football, there is no preseason, and until the season kicks off, players only practice against the same teammates each week. Colorado is fielding many new players after losing their quarterback, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and several starting wide receivers. While knowing the talent on the roster, the staff does not see the team in a true game situation until week one.
Now, with one game under their belt, Sanders and the staff understand where the team needs to improve. In week one, quarterback Kaidon Salter made his first start with the Colorado Buffaloes. He showed moments of true potential, but consistency is needed from him. While Salter may still start against the Blue Hens, Sanders confirmed true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will also see the field.
Getting to see Lewis in game action for the first time could prove important to the team. The staff can watch their young quarterback in real game situations, while Lewis will gain valuable experience he would not get sitting on the bench.
In addition to player adjustments, there are aspects of the game that the coaching staff has to improve upon in week two. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was under fire for the play calls in Colorado's season opener. Heading into week two, Shurmur and the staff have the opportunity to make key adjustments that will help the Buffaloes' offense improve.
There was also an issue with clock management in the loss against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes had two timeouts while the offense had possession, attempting a winning drive, but none were used. This is another area where the staff can reflect on the loss and improve heading into the game against Delaware.
Saban is a highly respected coach who knows how to consistently win each year. Sanders could take what he said to heart and look for ways to make a big jump into week two.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT.