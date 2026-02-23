Injury Update for Colorado Transfer Jaquail Smith Before Spring Practice

Spring camp is almost here for the Colorado Buffaloes as the program looks to rebound from a three-win season, but the offense may not be at full strength right away.

One of the early injury setbacks involves incoming Sacramento State transfer Jaquail Smith, who will be limited to open spring practices. Smith is apparently dealing with a groin strain that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

Colorado’s running back room will look completely different this season, with Micah Welch as the lone returning scholarship player. The Buffaloes added Alabama transfer Richard Young along with Sacramento State transfers Damian Henderson II and Smith.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

That group should create a wide-open competition heading into spring camp. Young and Henderson II are expected to compete for early-down carries.

Smith, once healthy, projects as a third-down change-of-pace option for the Buffaloes. Recently hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coached both Henderson II and Smith at Sacramento State last season and already knows what they can bring to the offense.

That familiarity should ease the transition once Smith returns to full speed. For now, though, Colorado’s reset in the backfield will begin without one of its most versatile additions on the field.

Jaquail Smith’s Injury Will Cost Him Much-Needed Spring Reps

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Injuries are always tough to predict, but this groin strain could not have come at a worse time for Smith. With a newly revamped running back room, the Buffaloes need everyone available this spring to get a clear evaluation of how the rotation should shake out.

Even with Marion running the “Go-Go” offense that features multiple backs, Smith is likely battling Welch for a share of the touches.

Young and Henderson II project as more traditional early-down options, while Welch and Smith bring speed and versatility, especially in passing situations. Every missed rep this spring only makes that competition tougher for Smith to win.

Missing time now could force him to play catch-up once the team hits full-speed practices later in spring.

Now, with Smith limited, Welch gets a valuable head start in a crowded position battle. If Smith wants to carve out a role when the season arrives, he will have to make up ground quickly once he returns to full speed.

Colorado's Backfield Raises More Questions Than Answers

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As things stand, Sanders and Marion have assembled a running back room that looks like one of the weakest in the Big 12. The group not only lacks proven production but also enters camp without a clear-cut starter.

Relying on FCS transfers Henderson II and Smith doesn’t inspire much confidence, and while Young came to Boulder as a former four-star recruit, he never put together a productive season in three years at Alabama.

There’s still time for someone to emerge, but as the offseason winds down, the backfield feels far more uncertain than promising.

Smith’s early absence only adds to the uncertainty in an already unsettled backfield. How quickly he recovers and makes up lost spring reps could go a long way in determining whether the Buffaloes running game starts the season with clarity or more questions.