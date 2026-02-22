Colorado Fans Will Love What Bangot Dak Said After the Buffaloes' Latest Win

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 83-69 on Saturday, improving their record to 15-12 with only four games remaining in the regular season. While Colorado's postseason future is still unknown, the Buffs have plenty to build on regardless of how the year ends.

What Colorado Said After Beating Oklahoma State

Colorado coach Tad Boyle and his team entered halftime with an eight-point lead, but the Cowboys quickly erased the deficit and Oklahoma eventually led 48-47 with just under 16 minutes remaining in the second half. Buffs junior forward Bangot Dak was asked about Oklahoma State's run, and he spoke to the mentality and maturity of this Colorado team in his answer.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks the shot by Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Christian Coleman (4) in the first half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"We're getting too comfortable. I feel like Coach [Tad Boyle] says it well, we get complacent knowing that we can go down there and score out our actions or out of our God given abilities, but our mindset just changes a little bit. And you can tell in our energy, and that's just something we've been struggling with this season. The have multiple efforts and keep stringing those stops together and doing the right thing over and over again, but it's tough with a young team."

As one of the older members of the team, Dak is viewed as one of the leaders alongside Colorado junior guard Barrington Hargress. Against Oklahoma State, Dak led all scorers with 17 points while Hargress scored 16 of his own. Dak also added seven rebounds and two blocks while Hargress led all players with eight assists.

Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, and Colorado shot 41 percent from three point range on the night.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle addressed the media after the game, and he spoke about the team's youth as well as its ability to continue improving.

MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power

MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"When you don't play your best and you can come out of a Big 12 game with a double-digit win, you feel pretty good. You take it and move on. But I was really disappointed with how we finished the first half. We've got the ability to play so much better than we played tonight, but you take it. You move on, you're thankful for it, and you got to keep learning and growing with this young team.

"We had two out-of-bounds plays that led to layups. That's four points we gave them. We fouled two three-point shooters. That's another six. Can't happen as we move forward, but we got away with it tonight, so really proud of our guys.

Colorado Buffaloes' Remaining Regular Season Schedule

The Buffs are unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament unless tey go on a run in the Big 12 Tournament. Before getting there, Colorado has four games remaining:

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) grabs defensive rebound against Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Feb. 25: vs. Kansas State

Feb. 28: at No. 2 Houston

March 3: at Utah

March 7: No. 4 Arizona

With two top-five teams left on the schedule, Colorado will likely look to split the last four games of the year. The priority for Boyle and his staff then becomes keeping the Buffs' young core intact.