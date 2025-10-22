Why Insider's Intel Should Excite Shedeur Sanders' Fans
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has yet to make an NFL appearance during the regular season. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is currently behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the Browns' depth chart, but that could change.
The Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7, and have since given Gabriel the start. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot provided an update on Sanders' progress that should keep the hopes up for Colorado fans.
“I will say this, in practice, Shedeur Sanders has been making a ton of progress. He looks really good,” Cabot said. “The reviews I'm hearing from inside the building are really, really good on Shedeur’s progress right now.”
“I’ve been saying over and over again, if you put Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel side by side, or one after the other in a 7-on-7 red zone drill, I think that Shedeur would probably win that drill much of the time. Or, if you put them up against each other in a pocket straw where you’re throwing the ball into that little pockets in that, I think Shedeur would win that a lot of the time.”
Time For Sanders To Start?
The Cleveland Browns hold a 2-5 record, coming off a win against the Miami Dolphins. In five game appearances, Gabriel has passed for 546 yards and three touchdowns. He holds a completion percentage of just 59.8.
The Browns have one more game to play before their bye week. With Cleveland’s record, it would make sense for the Browns to give Sanders a shot during the second half of the NFL season.
Per Cabot, Sanders has been progressing well in practice, and his accuracy in throwing the ball is evident. With Sanders growing as a player, there is a possibility that Colorado fans can see their former quarterback soon. The Cleveland Browns have proven they are not afraid to make a switch at quarterback, trading away Flacco.
In 2024, the Browns had four different quarterbacks play in the regular season, and in 2023, the team had five. If Gabriel and the Browns do not find momentum soon, Sanders' time could occur after the bye week.
Cabot went on to explain why Sanders has not yet earned the starting role, stating that while an accurate passer, the former Colorado quarterback needs to demonstrate that he can read the defense and make the right decisions.
“You have to be able to protect yourself, you have to be able to read the defense. You have to be able to call the play, slide protections, manage emotions, and do all those things,” Cabot said. “He’s coming up the learning curve very quickly and well on all of that.”
Sanders To Prove Doubters Wrong
Sanders has been proving that he can lead teams to success since he transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 college football season. Sanders joined his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and took over a team that had won just one game in 2022.
In Sanders' first year as the Buffaloes’ quarterback, he helped lead the team to a 4-8 record, which is a step up from the previous year. In his second season with Colorado, Sanders led the team to a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play.
In leading Colorado to nine wins, Sanders had an impressive season with the Buffaloes. He passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 74.0, proving his accuracy in throwing the ball.
Not only did Sanders lead the team to a better record, but he also improved as a player. Sanders is a hard-working athlete, and his improvements throughout practice can translate onto the field on gameday when given the opportunity.
If given a chance with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders could once again show how he can lead a team to success, just as he did with the Colorado Buffaloes.