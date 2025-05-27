Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile 'Fired Up' Working With Travis Hunter
After spending most of his time at wide receiver during the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp earlier this month, Travis Hunter is now shifting his focus to cornerback early in OTAs.
Coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke to the media following the Jaguars' fourth OTA (organized team activities) practice on Tuesday, and each praised Hunter's offseason work ethic. Hunter played both cornerback and wide receiver full-time during his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before Jacksonville selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of last month's NFL Draft.
Campanile, who coached the Green Bay Packers' linebackers last season before joining Coen's staff in January, said Hunter began working with the Jaguars' defense last Wednesday. It's still early in the offseason, but Campanile praised Hunter's ability to retain information and put in the extra work necessary to play both ways.
"I think he's pretty good," Campanile said wryly, per the Jaguars' team YouTube channel. "I'm fired up to have him out there. He did a very good job getting out there, and he's done a great job with (secondary) coach (Ron) Milus and (assistant defensive backs) coach (Drew) Lascari and a couple of other coaches on staff just spending time. He's doing extra every day. I have a ton of respect for everything he's done to this point."
Campanile also opened up on having to "share" Hunter with Jacksonville's offense. The current plan is for Hunter to play both ways during his upcoming rookie season in the NFL.
"I've coached in high school, college and pros, so I feel like I've done that a lot," Campanile said. "He's a special guy because he's really, really a bright guy. I know you guys (media) have gotten an opportunity to meet him, but all the coaches, everybody's been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He's been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today. But he's done a great job with that and I can't imagine another guy being better-suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that."
Coen, Campanile and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are seemingly on the same page regarding how Hunter will be utilized in-game.
"We have a plan for Travis and excited to put that in place," Campanile said. "It's been going very well to this point, so we're excited to keep it moving through the course of the preseason and regular season."
Fans will get their first true look at Hunter in a Jaguars uniform during Jacksonville's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. Hunter's usage will likely be limited in the preseason as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner prepares his body for the 17 regular season games that matter.