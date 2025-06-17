NFL Analyst Concerned About Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Playing Both Ways
Much has been made of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter playing both offense and defense in the NFL. Recently, former NFL safety and executive turned ESPN analyst Louis Riddick appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," and he questioned whether or not Hunter can effectively play both ways in the NFL.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star made history in college, but Riddick argues that the physical toll of playing in the NFL will prohibit Hunter from reaching the same heights at the next level.
“Obviously he’s playing against 11 five-stars on the other side of the ball, every game. He don’t have like one or two, and then a couple of three-stars and a couple of guys who will be, you know, and it’s not like it’s bad to work at Goldman Sachs, but guys who are going to be working at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street next year," NFL analyst Louis Riddick said to Rich Eisen.
“The physical strain and mental strain," Riddick continued. "Every hit that he takes, every route that he runs, every wide receiver that he covers, every tackle that he makes is physically going to take a toll on his body that’s going to be measurably more significant than when it was to Colorado. It just is. So can he keep up the same pace at the NFL level that he could at the college level?”
Not only did Hunter win the Heisman Trophy during his time at Colorado, he made history by winning both the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the defensive player of the year in college football, and Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver of the college football season.
Hunter's talent on both offense and defense led to Jacksonville selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Riddick's concerns are not unfounded. The former Buffaloes star dealt with a shoulder injury and a lacerated kidney while at Colorado, and Riddick highlighted the importance of Hunter's availability, even if that means limiting him to one position.
In addition, Riddick emphasized the need for a long-term plan with Hunter and Jacksonville.
"This isn't a guy that you want to use up in three, four years, in one contract. I mean, Travis is a multiple-contract guy. Two, three contracts that you want to get 15 years out of. So you don't want to run him into the ground to where you basically just drive the wheels off of him, simply because he wanted to play both sides of the ball, you wanted him to play both sides of the ball, and you didn't have any discipline in doing it," Riddick told Eisen.
Still, Hunter believes he has what it takes to play both offense and defense in the NFL. After a practice with the Jaguars, Hunter displayed his confidence when asked by reporters about the transition from college to the NFL:
"I've been doing it my whole life, so nothing's changed," said Hunter.
While Hunter may have the talent to play both cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level in the NFL, is the risk worth the reward?