Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Liam Coen Doubles Down On Travis Hunter's Skillset
One of the biggest conversations heading into the 2025 season is how much Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will play per game. With the season approaching, there is more clarity that the former Colorado Buffaloes star will play two positions, but there is still concern over the physical nature of the game.
Despite the concern over Hunter playing two positions, the former Colorado star has proven what he can do at the college level and has the support of his current teammates. The Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick with the knowledge of the goal to play two positions, and the organization has the confidence that the rookie can do it.
Liam Coen Doubles Down On Hunter Playing Two Positions
Since drafting the former Colorado Buffaloes star, Jaguars’ general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen have been vocal about Hunter playing two positions.
While speaking to NFL Insider Kay Adams on FanDuel’s Up & Adams, Coen emphasized his belief in Hunter playing two positions. While it has been a lot of training since the spring, Hunter is already showing growth.
“He took a great jump from the spring until now in terms of alignment, assignment. The work that I think he’s put in on his own, I think, has probably been more than we get to see. Football makes sense to him. You kind of say, ‘That’s a football player.’ That’s what he is,” Coen told Adams.
Hunter has demonstrated the work he puts in off the field, and that is just what he shows on his social media and YouTube. Ahead of training camp, Hunter posted a video of himself working out with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. There is likely more work Hunter is putting in that he is not showing as well.
With the question regarding the physical nature of the game, Coen emphasized how hard it is for Hunter to tire out.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment
“And his conditioning is something that is pretty impressive. Obviously, he’s been in altitude for a few years training, which definitely, I think, can help him. Our strength coach, in summer at the end of June, texted me and just said, ‘You are right. He doesn’t fatigue much. It takes a lot to fatigue him.’ So, we’ll see how that looks with how many snaps he can play,” Coen continued.
Hunter’s Preseason Debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. The Jaguars did play the starters, and while it was for a short period, Hunter saw a series on both sides of the ball.
On offense, Hunter made two catches for nine yards. He was targeted three times during the 11-snap drive. He saw five snaps at cornerback. He was not targeted, but did miss a tackle on Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.
While it was not a large sample size, the Jaguars were able to show the league that they are sticking to their word and giving Hunter the chance to play both offense and defense in the NFL.
Hunter’s potential Snap Count
Hunter will likely not see as many snaps with the Jaguars as he did with the Colorado Buffaloes. With the Buffaloes, Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game in 2024.
With the number of snaps he played, Hunter went on to win the Heisman Trophy for his standout performance. He led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter totaled 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
In the NFL, it may not be realistic to average over 100 snaps each week, but the Jaguars will come up with the best game plan for Hunter to excel in his rookie season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' final two preseason games will be against the New Orleans Saints (Aug. 17) and the Miami Dolphins (Aug. 23).
No matter the concern surrounding the physical nature of the game, Hunter's Jaguars teammates and the staff have emphasized the challenge to tire out the rookie. Time will tell how Hunter does playing two positions in the regular season, but the Jaguars have full confidence in him.