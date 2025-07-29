Travis Hunter Reveals Busy Schedule At Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is enduring his first NFL training camp. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is working hard to play two positions in the league, which requires tough preparations.
Jaguars coach Liam Coen revealed how the team planned to ease Hunter into training camp, starting him on one side of the ball at the time before letting him do both in a practice. Hunter sat down with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe and Bucky Brooks to discuss how the team is preparing him to play two positions.
Toughest Challenge Playing Two Positions
Hunter proved with the Colorado Buffaloes that he has the physical capability to play both offense and defense, but there is still concern about the challenges of playing two positions. When asked about the toughest part of playing two positions, Hunter said it was the mental side of the game.
“The challenges is just the playbook. The playbook is the hardest thing. Once you understand the playbook, you just go out there and play fast football, ain’t going to change from being football,” Hunter said.
Now that the Jaguars are up to their second week of training camp, Hunter is participating in both positions throughout the day. This is not limited to on-field work, as he is attending meetings for both positions in a day, too.
Hunter went on to explain what a full day of practice for him looks like and how much preparation he is going through.
“So my first meeting was on offense, and then after that meeting I went straight to defense got ready for practice came out here on defense, special teams, go on offense and then I’m back on defense for the rest of the day through all the team period and 7 on 7 and then offense again for the last special teams and then I’m back on defense for the remainder of practice," Hunter said.
“After we get done with this break, I go in there with defensive meeting and then I go to offensive meeting for the rest of the day,” Hunter continued.
It is a lot for the former Colorado star to do in a day, but he has been playing two positions successfully since high school. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner following a successful 2024 season playing two positions.
The Jaguars traded up in the 2025 NFL Draft with the understanding that Hunter was determined to play two positions, and the team is giving him the chance.
High Energy From Excitement
No matter how much work Hunter has to go through in a day of practice, both mentally and physically, the rookie is not letting it take away from his excitement of being in the league. Hunter explained how, even with such a busy schedule, he can still be excited and energetic at each practice.
“Camp feeling great for me, you know, I’m just happy to be here. I love that I get to go out there and work, and football season is right around the corner, so I’m just happy I’m ready to go out there and work, so I’m just having a fun time,” Hunter said.
“I love the game of football, and I grew up playing football at the age of four, so I just never fell out of love with it,” Hunter said. “It just reminds me of being a little kid with nothing else to do but go outside and play football, so when I’m here I’m getting paid to work here, but I just love just going out there and playing.”
There is much anticipation across the league to see what Hunter will do in his rookie season. He has the potential to win the Rookie of the Year award for either offense, defense, or both. With Hunter, the Jaguars were able to secure a talented player who can be a help on both sides of the ball.
Jacksonville is coming off a 4-13 record, and Hunter can help the team turn things around and compete in the AFC South.