Travis Hunter Claims Fitting New Nickname At Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Just days into his first NFL training camp, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is already doing what few believed possible at the next level.
Whether he's locking down receivers or making highlight-reel grabs, the former Colorado Buffaloes star is already proving that his two-way dominance in college was no fluke.
Early training camp footage shows Hunter flying around on both sides of the ball with the same energy, skill, and competitive edge that defined his time in Boulder. What some once questioned as unrealistic, they are now seeing firsthand the rare versatility Hunter carries.
After another impressive practice today, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco caught up with Hunter for a lighthearted moment.
“We’ve gotta come up with a nickname for you,” Prisco told Hunter. “Because nobody does what you do. What would it be?”
Hunter, with a smile, didn’t hesitate: “It’s the unicorn.”
It’s a fitting name for a player whose combination of talent, stamina, and skill is as rare as it gets. Hunter’s ability to contribute at a high level on both sides of the ball does make him an NFL unicorn.
Jacksonville offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has already been impressed with Hunter’s elite conditioning, saying the rookie’s endurance is unlike anything he’s seen before. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything with that level of conditioning,” Udinski said.
“Obviously, he’s expected to do something that none of us have seen before, but it’s once again a testament to his work and training, in the heat, in the summer. I mean, it is hot. No joke, there are guys out here struggling to do one, and he’s doing multiple things.”
For Hunter, his edge isn’t just physical. When Prisco asked how he’s able to handle the demands of playing both ways, Hunter pointed to what’s going on underneath the helmet.
“It’s just my mental,” he told Prisco. “You’ve gotta have the right mindset going into it. You’ve gotta have the right knowledge to understand what you’re doing, where you’re going out there. You gotta understand how to take care of your body, too.”
That mindset Hunter developed under the tutelage of coach Deion Sanders clearly carried over from Boulder to Jacksonville. One day, Hunter’s deflecting passes with the first-team defense. The next, he’s lining up with the receivers and putting cornerbacks on skates.
That impact has made an early impression on teammates. Jaguars wide receiver Joshua Cephus said having Hunter on the field, regardless of position, makes a difference. “Man, it’s cool to see, honestly,” Cephus said.
“You don’t see that, and he’s good, so you gotta respect what he does. And then the energy that he brings on both sides of the ball is crazy. Him being next to me is crazy, just the greatness that he brings to the room, it’s been amazing.”
Many fans and analysts have speculated whether Hunter will be able to handle more than one position at the top level. But after his first week of camp, doubts about his ability to hold down two positions at the NFL level are quickly fading.
As training camp shifts into the next gear and the regular season draws near, one thing is already certain—Travis Hunter is no ordinary rookie.
In 2025, he will attempt something never done in the modern NFL, and now he has the perfect nickname to match.