Former NFL Coach Discusses 'Tricky' Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in a competition for a starting role in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and is competing with three other players for the role.
There is a lot of speculation and theories on who the starting quarterback will be in week one, but there is no official word from Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns' quarterback room features two veterans, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and two rookies, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel
Former NFL Coach Calls Browns Quarterback Room Tricky
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the Browns’ quarterback room. With training camp well underway, Garrett argued on Pro Football Talk that it is time for Cleveland to get the dynamic with the position figured out.
“First and foremost, for me, is the quarterback room. Let’s get the quarterback room right and those dynamics right. And I think it’s tricky in Cleveland right now,” Garrett said.
“To me, I’m for more quarterbacks than less. Because things happen, if one of these guys gets hurt, Kenny Pickett’s out right now with a hamstring, all of a sudden that changes the dynamic of the situation,” Garrett said.
Pickett sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second week of training camp. Before the injury, Pickett was seeing first-team reps the most, as was Flacco.
MORE: Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision
MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp
MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut
Pickett’s injury has also allowed Sanders and Gabriel to move around in the rotation during practices more. The staff is giving each quarterback a chance, and with an unknown timetable on Pickett’s return, the two rookies are getting more opportunities.
“I’m also for being really thoughtful on the ages and where quarterbacks are in their developmental stage. Being thoughtful with the quarterback position. Adding people to that mix is important so you’re balancing, creating a great quarterback room,” Garrett continued.
Although one viewpoint is that there are too many quarterbacks in Cleveland, there is another benefit to that aside from depth. The quarterbacks have a chance to learn from each other’s different experiences.
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders showed that he is an accurate passer, but there is still room to grow and improve as a young player. Working with Flacco and Pickett, two players who have been in the league for multiple years on different teams, can help with Sanders’ development.
The added competition also ensures the quarterbacks are putting in the effort each practice, knowing a spot on the team is not a guarantee.
Sanders Position In Quarterback Competition
Sanders is showing consistent improvement with the Cleveland Browns. As Garrett pointed injuries can happen, making the number of quarterbacks on the roster valuable. With Pickett missing time, Sanders is seeing more opportunities during practice.
On day seven of training camp, Sanders earned reps against the first-team defense for the first time. The Cleveland Browns have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and Sanders finished the team drills going 2-of-3 against the unit. He did it while working with the second-team offense, and it showed that progress is being made with the rookie quarterback.
One of the next tests for Sanders could be soon, with the Browns’ first preseason game being just over a week away. There is no word on how many snaps the former Colorado quarterback will earn against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, but the game could give the coaching staff a chance to see how Sanders plays on offense at a quicker pace.