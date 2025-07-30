Jimmy Haslam Reveals Why Cleveland Browns Passed On Travis Hunter In NFL Draft
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, there was high anticipation regarding what the Cleveland Browns would do with their No. 2 overall pick. With quarterback Cam Ward projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns were projected to select former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
In a surprising move, the Browns agreed to a trade, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars the No. 2 overall pick, which they used to select Hunter. Cleveland ended up selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. While Graham is a talented player, it was a big move to pass on Hunter, who has high potential playing two positions in the league.
Why Cleveland Browns Passed On Hunter
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media during training camp and discussed why the team passed on drafting Hunter. As the owner, he had to sign off on making the trade that cost them a true dual-threat player.
“Those are hard decisions,” Haslam told reporters. “Listen, Travis Hunter is a special football player, and I do think he can play both ways, and I think he’ll do well. He’s also a great kid, not a good, but a great kid. We were locked in on that, but then the opportunity came back. We go back three places and we felt there were really good players and we think we got a really good one in Mason [Graham].”
“And then to add really almost a first-round pick with the No. 36 pick and to add a No. 1 next year, we just thought was too good to pass up. Time will tell whether we did the right thing or not.”
From Haslam’s statements, it was not the team passing up on Hunter as much as the draft capital the team gained from the trade. Graham was a big pickup and was seen as one of the top defensive linemen in the draft. Cleveland has a strong defender to pair with defensive lineman Myles Garrett, and now the Browns will have two first-round picks to use in 2026.
Although Cleveland missed out on Hunter, the team still drafted a former Colorado Buffaloes player with Sanders. Sanders was selected in the fifth round and is currently competing for the starting role with the Browns. With uncertainty surrounding the Browns' quarterback position this season, Cleveland moved around in the draft to build around whoever becomes the starter this year.
It could have been possible to see Hunter and Sanders reunite on the Browns if Cleveland did not trade back, but Hunter will be pursuing his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hunter Goes To Jaguars
Hunter ended up going to the Jaguars, who were aggressive in the draft to select him. The team selected him knowing his goals, and is helping the former Colorado star work towards playing both offense and defense in the NFL. After easing Hunter into playing two positions, the former Colorado star is in the thick of it with a busy practice schedule.
Despite his workload in practice, the hard work is going towards achieving his goal of playing two positions in the NFL. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who averaged over 100 snaps per game with Colorado last season. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns while still performing at a high level on defense.
Hunter will have the opportunity to help the Jaguars go from a four-win team to competing in the AFC South. The Jaguars brought in a new general manager, James Gladstone, and coach Liam Coen, to turn the franchise around, and one of their first big moves was to trade up for Hunter.
The Jaguars made a move that can help them immediately, while the Browns have a second first-round pick to utilize next year. It is hard to say who won the trade now, but this will likely be a decision that both teams will look back on as it was a big move for both franchises.