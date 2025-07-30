Buffs Beat

Jimmy Haslam Reveals Why Cleveland Browns Passed On Travis Hunter In NFL Draft

There was high anticipation around who the Cleveland Browns would select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns ended up trading back, and the Jacksonville Jaguars moved up to draft wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, revealed why the team passed on selecting Hunter.

Angela Miele

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, there was high anticipation regarding what the Cleveland Browns would do with their No. 2 overall pick. With quarterback Cam Ward projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns were projected to select former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

In a surprising move, the Browns agreed to a trade, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars the No. 2 overall pick, which they used to select Hunter. Cleveland ended up selecting defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. While Graham is a talented player, it was a big move to pass on Hunter, who has high potential playing two positions in the league.

Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Travis hunter Jimmy Haslam Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Mason Graham NFL
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Why Cleveland Browns Passed On Hunter

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media during training camp and discussed why the team passed on drafting Hunter. As the owner, he had to sign off on making the trade that cost them a true dual-threat player.

“Those are hard decisions,” Haslam told reporters. “Listen, Travis Hunter is a special football player, and I do think he can play both ways, and I think he’ll do well. He’s also a great kid, not a good, but a great kid. We were locked in on that, but then the opportunity came back. We go back three places and we felt there were really good players and we think we got a really good one in Mason [Graham].”

“And then to add really almost a first-round pick with the No. 36 pick and to add a No. 1 next year, we just thought was too good to pass up. Time will tell whether we did the right thing or not.”

From Haslam’s statements, it was not the team passing up on Hunter as much as the draft capital the team gained from the trade. Graham was a big pickup and was seen as one of the top defensive linemen in the draft. Cleveland has a strong defender to pair with defensive lineman Myles Garrett, and now the Browns will have two first-round picks to use in 2026. 

Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Travis hunter Jimmy Haslam Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Mason Graham NFL
Apr 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

MORE: Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp

MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut

Although Cleveland missed out on Hunter, the team still drafted a former Colorado Buffaloes player with Sanders. Sanders was selected in the fifth round and is currently competing for the starting role with the Browns. With uncertainty surrounding the Browns' quarterback position this season, Cleveland moved around in the draft to build around whoever becomes the starter this year.

It could have been possible to see Hunter and Sanders reunite on the Browns if Cleveland did not trade back, but Hunter will be pursuing his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Travis hunter Jimmy Haslam Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Mason Graham NFL
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Hunter Goes To Jaguars

Hunter ended up going to the Jaguars, who were aggressive in the draft to select him. The team selected him knowing his goals, and is helping the former Colorado star work towards playing both offense and defense in the NFL. After easing Hunter into playing two positions, the former Colorado star is in the thick of it with a busy practice schedule. 

Despite his workload in practice, the hard work is going towards achieving his goal of playing two positions in the NFL. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who averaged over 100 snaps per game with Colorado last season. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns while still performing at a high level on defense. 

Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars Travis hunter Jimmy Haslam Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward Mason Graham NFL
Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hunter will have the opportunity to help the Jaguars go from a four-win team to competing in the AFC South. The Jaguars brought in a new general manager, James Gladstone, and coach Liam Coen, to turn the franchise around, and one of their first big moves was to trade up for Hunter.

The Jaguars made a move that can help them immediately, while the Browns have a second first-round pick to utilize next year. It is hard to say who won the trade now, but this will likely be a decision that both teams will look back on as it was a big move for both franchises.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football