Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence Go Viral With Bahamas Handshake
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s NFL journey continues to build momentum, and now, he’s connecting with the team’s most important player.
In the newly released offseason workout video, filmed in the Bahamas and posted to YouTube by Jacksonville wide receiver Dyami Brown, the former Colorado Buffaloes star is seen sharing a lighthearted, choreographed handshake with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The shake kicks off with a somewhat typical dap up, then flows into a synchronized wave and into a playful “snorkel” move—complete with Hunter and Lawrence both plugging their noses—and finishes with a shoulder-to-shoulder bump.
It’s silly, energetic, and pure Travis Hunter.
But for Colorado football fans tracking Hunter’s transition from college phenom to NFL rookie, it’s another reassuring sign that his trademark energy is already rubbing off on those around him.
The moment is part of the same video that recently went viral—showcasing Hunter bonding with wide receivers Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. during workouts and downtime.
However, this brief exchange with Lawrence shows that the franchise quarterback is already embracing the Hunter experience—and together, the former No. 1 and No. 2 picks might create the one-two combination that Jacksonville fans have been waiting for.
Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick, enters a pivotal year in his NFL career, and the Jaguars are aiming to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season.
Hunter, selected No. 2 overall, is expected to contribute primarily at wide receiver as he eases into defensive snaps and could quickly emerge as one of Lawrence’s favorite targets—if their chemistry continues to develop.
A process that may already be well underway.
“He’s got a lot of juice. He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. High motor. He’s like a kid—he can just run around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like,” Lawrence said of Hunter during OTAs in May.
“As far as just talent, it speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch. He’s very explosive. I didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch. I’ve gotten to connect a couple of times. It’s only going to get better and better—we’ve only worked together a couple of days now. So we’ve got some time to really dial in on the details.”
For Colorado fans, seeing Hunter adjust so quickly is both satisfying and emotional. His time in Boulder was more than just a run at the Heisman Trophy—it was about the way he lifted those around him.
That same dynamic already seems to be unfolding in Jacksonville.
Hunter’s early presence hasn't gone unnoticed inside the Jaguars locker room. Linebacker Joshua Hines-Allen recently highlighted the rookie’s versatility during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
“I think he has a great career ahead of him on both sides of the ball,” Hines-Allen said. “Is he the best DB? Is he the best wide receiver? Who knows—but is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is.”
That kind of praise underscores what Colorado fans already know—Hunter doesn’t just make plays; he makes people around him better. And while the season is still weeks away, these early glimpses suggest something bigger is brewing in Jacksonville.
It’s still early, but what’s already clear is that Travis Hunter isn’t just adapting—he’s influencing.
His energy, charisma, and work ethic are quietly setting a tone in Jacksonville, just as they did in Boulder.
And whether it’s in a viral handshake or a highlight-reel catch, Hunter keeps showing the world what Buffaloes fans already knew: he’s built to lead, built to connect, and built for this moment.