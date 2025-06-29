Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Turns Heads During Bahamas Team Workout
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s NFL career is just beginning, but he’s already showcasing his signature mix of personality and playfulness—and both Colorado Buffaloes and Jaguars fans are loving it.
In a lighthearted video clip that’s quickly gone viral, Hunter was captured in the Bahamas alongside Jaguars teammates and fellow receivers Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr.
The video, clipped and shared from Brown’s social media, features the trio working out and goofing around in between reps, with Hunter momentarily taking over videographer duties.
Hunter quickly ran around Brown with a 360-degree camera sweep before executing a playful cutaway, sweeping the camera over Brown's head—a fun editing trick he likely picked up from the media crews that followed him throughout his meteoric rise at Colorado.
The clip shows a Hunter at complete ease with his new teammates, blending his charisma and creative flair with a growing team chemistry.
For Colorado football fans, it was a familiar sight. The wide smile. The seemingly endless energy.
But watching Hunter joke with his new NFL teammates in the offseason isn’t just entertaining—it’s a reassuring sign that the same magnetic personality that made him a star in Boulder is already resonating in Jacksonville.
"It’s a blessing. I’m very excited to be at a place that they let me go ahead and be myself and let me do what I do," Hunter said in a recent interview with Jaguar's senior correspondent Brian Sexton posted on the team’s official YouTube channel, where Hunter reflected on how smoothly he’s fitting into his new environment.
Hunter thrived in the national spotlight under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, breaking the mold by playing both sides of the ball at an elite level.
Now, the Jaguars will look to navigate that same balancing act at the professional level.
And while fans in Boulder will always claim Hunter as one of their own, for Jaguars fans, the Bahamas workout clip offers a glimpse into the potential of a revamped receiving corps.
The Jaguars finished 24th in passing yards last season and endured its first losing campaign since 2021.
But now, with Hunter joining a receiving group that includes 2024 Jags breakout Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown—who helped the Washington Commanders reach the NFC Championship with 187 receiving yards and a touchdown through the playoffs—there’s real reason for optimism in Jacksonville.
The connection between the trio in the video was unmistakable—a clear sign of budding chemistry.
Still, for Colorado football fans, it’s the broader symbolism of the moment that resonates.
Hunter is connecting with fans and teammates in Jacksonville right away.
He’s becoming part of a new locker room and doing it in the most Travis Hunter way possible: with a smile, plenty of swagger, and a camera around to capture it all.
That laid-back charisma doesn’t mean Hunter is taking the moment lightly, though—he’s well aware of the work ahead.
When Sexton asked him if he was ready for the "grind" of an NFL season, Hunter responded with a laugh, “Yes, I’ve been grinding my whole life, so.”
For Buffaloes and Jaguars fans alike, the video captures exactly what makes Travis Hunter special—not just his talent but also his energy and magnetism.
It's also a reminder that wherever he is, Hunter has a way of making it feel like home.