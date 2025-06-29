Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Turns Heads During Bahamas Team Workout

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was seen working out in the Bahamas with teammates Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr. in a viral video that has fans buzzing about the former Colorado Buffaloes star's potential in the NFL.

Ben Armendariz

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a passing drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a passing drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s NFL career is just beginning, but he’s already showcasing his signature mix of personality and playfulness—and both Colorado Buffaloes and Jaguars fans are loving it.

In a lighthearted video clip that’s quickly gone viral, Hunter was captured in the Bahamas alongside Jaguars teammates and fellow receivers Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonvill
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) have a laugh while running drills during the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The video, clipped and shared from Brown’s social media, features the trio working out and goofing around in between reps, with Hunter momentarily taking over videographer duties.

Hunter quickly ran around Brown with a 360-degree camera sweep before executing a playful cutaway, sweeping the camera over Brown's head—a fun editing trick he likely picked up from the media crews that followed him throughout his meteoric rise at Colorado.

The clip shows a Hunter at complete ease with his new teammates, blending his charisma and creative flair with a growing team chemistry.

For Colorado football fans, it was a familiar sight. The wide smile. The seemingly endless energy.

But watching Hunter joke with his new NFL teammates in the offseason isn’t just entertaining—it’s a reassuring sign that the same magnetic personality that made him a star in Boulder is already resonating in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances during as wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts the 10th org
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances during as wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?

MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum

"It’s a blessing. I’m very excited to be at a place that they let me go ahead and be myself and let me do what I do," Hunter said in a recent interview with Jaguar's senior correspondent Brian Sexton posted on the team’s official YouTube channel, where Hunter reflected on how smoothly he’s fitting into his new environment.

Hunter thrived in the national spotlight under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, breaking the mold by playing both sides of the ball at an elite level.

Now, the Jaguars will look to navigate that same balancing act at the professional level.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) listens to wide receivers coach Ed
May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) listens to wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

And while fans in Boulder will always claim Hunter as one of their own, for Jaguars fans, the Bahamas workout clip offers a glimpse into the potential of a revamped receiving corps.

The Jaguars finished 24th in passing yards last season and endured its first losing campaign since 2021.

But now, with Hunter joining a receiving group that includes 2024 Jags breakout Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown—who helped the Washington Commanders reach the NFC Championship with 187 receiving yards and a touchdown through the playoffs—there’s real reason for optimism in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles with wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) during the 10th organized tea
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles with wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The connection between the trio in the video was unmistakable—a clear sign of budding chemistry.

Still, for Colorado football fans, it’s the broader symbolism of the moment that resonates.

Hunter is connecting with fans and teammates in Jacksonville right away.

He’s becoming part of a new locker room and doing it in the most Travis Hunter way possible: with a smile, plenty of swagger, and a camera around to capture it all.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) speaks to members of the media during the second mandatory minicamp at
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) speaks to members of the media during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That laid-back charisma doesn’t mean Hunter is taking the moment lightly, though—he’s well aware of the work ahead.

When Sexton asked him if he was ready for the "grind" of an NFL season, Hunter responded with a laugh, “Yes, I’ve been grinding my whole life, so.”

For Buffaloes and Jaguars fans alike, the video captures exactly what makes Travis Hunter special—not just his talent but also his energy and magnetism.

It's also a reminder that wherever he is, Hunter has a way of making it feel like home.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football