Is Johnny Manziel’s Take on Deion Sanders, Colorado’s Quarterback Situation Correct?
Week 2 brought the Colorado Buffaloes their first win of the season, a 31–7 victory over Delaware, but it also left one pressing question. Who will start at quarterback when Deion Sanders’ Buffs head to Houston for their Big 12 opener against the Cougars?
Former Texas A&M star and Heisman Trophy Award winner Johnny Manziel joined NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on the Night Cap podcast, where the group dissected Sanders’ unconventional approach.
“One thing we know about Prime is, he’s going to get a guy in that position that can do what needs to be done for the overall collective of the team,” Manziel said. “Somebody is going to get on that field and do what we need to do to move the ball down the field and get this offense going, and he’s going to oversee the whole thing.”
Before the Delaware matchup, "Coach Prime" had already announced that freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis would see action, but it was Ryan Staub, listed third on the depth chart, who stole the show and threw a wrench into an already competitive quarterback room, fueling conversation far beyond Boulder.
Johnny Football’s Thoughts
Manziel’s comments underscore what Sanders has emphasized throughout the offseason about his quarterback decision being about much more than arm talent. It’s about trust, execution, and proving who can consistently lead the offense.
Salter’s Dual-Threat Dilemma
Salter’s athleticism makes him one of the most dangerous weapons on Colorado’s roster. His ability to improvise under pressure and turn broken plays into first downs gives the Buffs an element of unpredictability few defenses can prepare for.
Against Delaware, he looked far more comfortable than the previous week against Georgia Tech, completing 13 of 16 passes for 102 yards and using his legs to finish the Buffs’ opening scoring drive.
Still, familiar concerns linger. Salter has a habit of forcing throws when running lanes are available, a tendency that resurfaced Saturday on what could have been a drive-extending play.
After the game, Sharpe was blunt about what he's seen so far: “Salter has missed entirely too many throws.”
“There are certain throws that he has to make being the starting quarterback,” Johnson explained. “For one, you’re playing for Coach Prime. Two, you’re playing for Colorado…You have to do everything the right way to give yourself and your team the best chance to win.”
While Salter has areas to improve, he still managed the offense effectively by moving the chains, protecting the football, and putting points on the board. The critiques raise valid questions about whether he’ll consistently lean on the strengths that make him most effective, but replacing him too early could also be detrimental to his confidence.
Staub Steps Into the Spotlight
While Salter leans on mobility, Staub offers steadiness and familiarity. Having spent the past two seasons in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense, he looked the most comfortable executing the game plan.
Though his first two passes nearly went the other way, he settled in quickly and hit a rhythm that sparked the Buffaloes’ attack. Staub's willingness to push the ball vertically also stood out, contrasting Salter’s more conservative approach.
The sophomore finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to wide receiver Sincere Brown. After the score, Staub held up his wrist and said, “It’s my time now,” a signal of his confidence and readiness after spending two seasons behind legendary CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
For Staub, it was a case of preparation meeting opportunity.
Few expected to see him take any snaps on Saturday, but when Sanders gave him the chance, he delivered.
What Comes Next?
Sanders has said he knows his plan moving forward, though he isn’t ready to share it. With Big 12 play looming, the decision at quarterback looms large.
Salter’s dual-threat skill set remains the most dynamic option if he can sharpen his decision-making. Staub’s efficient debut showed he is prepared to step in with confidence. And Lewis, the highly touted freshman, continues to represent the program’s long-term future.
The choice now rests with Sanders, and whichever way he leans could shape not just the Houston matchup but the entire trajectory of Colorado’s season.