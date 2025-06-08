Jordan Seaton Pushing Colorado Buffaloes Teammates At Summer Workouts: 'He Not Quitting'
The Colorado Buffaloes' summer workout program has seemingly leveled up a notch under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey.
Based on recent Well Off Media YouTube videos documenting the workouts, Swasey is pushing players to their limits in conditioning. Friday's workout was particularly challenging as multiple Buffs were shown gasping for air or leaning over a trash can to throw up.
Although drenched in sweat, sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton appeared less exhausted than his fellow linemen and even took the initiative to push his teammates throughout the workout. After seeing one exhausted lineman taken out of the workout by a trainer, Seaton urged him to return: "He not quitting," the left tackle said multiple times before jumping back into the next running line.
Seaton uplifted others later in the workout as well, reaffirming his development as a leader.
During spring camp, Colorado coach Deion Sanders praised Seaton's growing ability to make his teammates better.
"He's encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do," Sanders said of Seaton. "He's such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That's what we're looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that."
Seaton may prefer to lead by example, but with some respect to his name following a strong true freshman season, he seems to be developing a greater voice within the program.
"I've never been a big talker or big yelling guy during workouts and stuff, but now I'm just leading by action," Seaton said in March. "When you lead in action, you don't really have to say too much because you're seeing it. So it's either you're going to rise to what I'm doing or you're going to be left behind."
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and other leaders to the NFL, Seaton's willingness to lead is likely appreciated by "Coach Prime." Other returning players who may be looked at to set the standard include cornerback DJ McKinney, wide receivers Drelon and Omarion Miller, defensive end Arden Walker and defensive back Preston Hodge. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis must also lead as they compete for Colorado's starting quarterback job.
“I look at leadership in two ways,” Seaton said in the spring. “You got people who show up and do their job and not really talk, and then you got the ones who bring the group together.”
Seaton's sophomore season with the Buffs is still nearly three months away, but expectations are high for the budding NFL Draft prospect. He'll look to lead a new-look offensive line that has added incoming transfers Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zy Crisler (Illinois), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Mana Taimani (Ole Miss) and others this offseason.