Buffs Beat

Jordan Seaton Pushing Colorado Buffaloes Teammates At Summer Workouts: 'He Not Quitting'

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hasn't allowed his teammates to quit during what have been some particularly challenging summer workouts under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. By all accounts, Seaton is growing as a leader.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes' summer workout program has seemingly leveled up a notch under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey.

Based on recent Well Off Media YouTube videos documenting the workouts, Swasey is pushing players to their limits in conditioning. Friday's workout was particularly challenging as multiple Buffs were shown gasping for air or leaning over a trash can to throw up.

Although drenched in sweat, sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton appeared less exhausted than his fellow linemen and even took the initiative to push his teammates throughout the workout. After seeing one exhausted lineman taken out of the workout by a trainer, Seaton urged him to return: "He not quitting," the left tackle said multiple times before jumping back into the next running line.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Seaton uplifted others later in the workout as well, reaffirming his development as a leader.

During spring camp, Colorado coach Deion Sanders praised Seaton's growing ability to make his teammates better.

"He's encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do," Sanders said of Seaton. "He's such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That's what we're looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that."

Seaton may prefer to lead by example, but with some respect to his name following a strong true freshman season, he seems to be developing a greater voice within the program.

"I've never been a big talker or big yelling guy during workouts and stuff, but now I'm just leading by action," Seaton said in March. "When you lead in action, you don't really have to say too much because you're seeing it. So it's either you're going to rise to what I'm doing or you're going to be left behind."

MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising

MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released

After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and other leaders to the NFL, Seaton's willingness to lead is likely appreciated by "Coach Prime." Other returning players who may be looked at to set the standard include cornerback DJ McKinney, wide receivers Drelon and Omarion Miller, defensive end Arden Walker and defensive back Preston Hodge. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis must also lead as they compete for Colorado's starting quarterback job.

“I look at leadership in two ways,” Seaton said in the spring. “You got people who show up and do their job and not really talk, and then you got the ones who bring the group together.”

Seaton's sophomore season with the Buffs is still nearly three months away, but expectations are high for the budding NFL Draft prospect. He'll look to lead a new-look offensive line that has added incoming transfers Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zy Crisler (Illinois), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), Mana Taimani (Ole Miss) and others this offseason.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football