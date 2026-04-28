JuJu Lewis Receives Praise From Legendary Buffaloes Quarterback

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis has looked up to legendary Buffs quarterback Kordell Stewart from a young age.

On Monday’s edition of The Morning Run, Stewart had high praise for Lewis ahead of his redshirt freshman season.

Julian Lewis’s Relationship With Kordell Stewart

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis’s relationship with Stewart dates back further than most would think. Stewart met Lewis when he was around nine years old at a restaurant with his father. A young Lewis was starstruck by the Colorado legend and NFL Pro Bowler. Lewis had looked up to Stewart for some time, and as a result, has worn the number 10 throughout his football career.

Stewart recalled the interaction in an interview with Thee Pregame Network back in 2024.

“[Lewis] said, ‘Man, I’ve always followed you, I’ve done my homework, I know you, and I wear number 10 because of you,’” Stewart said. “I said, ‘Really? Tell me about 10.’ He said, ‘He’s a bad man,’ and I said, ‘Thank you, JuJu.’”

As Lewis continued in his football career, Stewart kept up, providing advice along the way.

“I just started following him, and he responded every time I said, ‘Great work,’” Stewart said. “... I would always say the little things, and he would always respond and say, ‘I appreciate you following.’”

Kordell Stewart’s Comments on Julian Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

On Monday, Stewart had more to say about Colorado’s star quarterback.

“[Lewis], you’ve got to love him to death,” Stewart said. “To handle it the way he has, I’m really proud of him … Coach [Brennan] Marion has done a really good job of applying that pressure.”

Stewart spent his first season in an offense run by Pat Shurmur. It saw minimal success after the departure of Shedeur Sanders, and as a result, Colorado has gone in a different direction for Lewis’s redshirt freshman season. Marion has implemented his patented ‘Go-Go’ offense, and Lewis has seen success in it already.

During Colorado’s spring game, Lewis threw for 60 yards and a touchdown while completing 6-of-11 passes. He established a connection with senior transfer wide receiver Danny Scudero and led his team to the win.

Julian Lewis’s 2026 Outlook

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Due to the success he’s experienced in both Shurmur and Marion’s offenses, though it's a small sample size, Lewis seems poised for a breakout 2026 season.

As a true freshman on a struggling 3-9 Colorado team, Lewis took over as the starter for the last two games of the season. In those two contests, as well as his appearances against the Arizona Wildcats and Delaware Blue Hens, he threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 52-for-94 passes.

He looked poised and unfazed despite his youth and the offensive line’s struggles in the four contests he appeared in. He was sacked 12 times as the offensive line regressed late in the season. But now with an offseason of growth under his belt, an offense that plays to the skills of its players, and a confident grip on the reins at the quarterback position going into Week 1, Lewis has everything necessary to live up to the praise Stewart had for him.

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